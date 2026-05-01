Bengals QB Joe Burrow Spotted Enjoying Date Night With Rumored Girlfriend in Los Angeles

The Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow is subtly putting to rest all the breakup speculations surrounding him and his rumored girlfriend with a very cool date night in LA. While neither Joe Burrow nor Olivia Ponton has officially confirmed they’re together, their latest outing is now only adding fuel to the speculation.

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“Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton were spotted having a low-key night out in Hollywood, California. 📸: STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID” Pagesix posted on Instagram.

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The two have been spotted out for a stroll on Wednesday, spending some quality time with each other. It’s one of the first times they’ve been seen together since Joe Burrow showed up at Tom Brady’s Fanatics Flag Football Classic last month.

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This time, Ponton was dressed in black, wearing a crop top, a miniskirt, black shoes, and a red clutch purse. Burrow, on the other hand, dressed classy in a white t-shirt, green pants that had rhinestones sewn on them, and a cap from Alo. He also had a Stanley water bottle and a brown paper bag as he drove off with Ponton, who sat beside him in the passenger’s seat.

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Their dating rumors first started in December 2024 when Ponton alerted police after Burrow’s home was robbed.

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They have been seen together at events like the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in May 2025 and a night out in New York City in June. Ponton was by his side at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, where Burrow and Tom Brady played against the U.S. men’s national team at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Before that, they also attended Tom Brady’s flag football party at Alba Restaurant in Los Angeles, wearing matching white outfits. However, despite their frequent public appearances, the lack of confirmation from their side has left fans guessing, while the rumors continue to loom.

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Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton keep fans guessing

Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton have not confirmed anything publicly, but their rumored relationship has been surrounded by plenty of speculation.

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In the past, Burrow was briefly linked to Jessica Alba after they were seen at a gaming table. That rumor quickly faded when she confirmed she was still with boyfriend Danny Ramirez. Around the same time, Burrow was seen leaving a party during Oscars weekend with Tate McRae, Alix Earle, and Stassie Karanikolaou, which led fans to believe he and Ponton had split.

But their recent appearances together have quieted a lot of that talk. The two were even spotted sitting together at defensive end Joey Bosa and Amanda Kassdikian’s wedding at Stanly Ranch in Napa Valley on April 11. They were joined by 158 guests, including fellow NFL players, marking another high‑profile moment that fans are reading as a sign their relationship is still going strong.

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One short clip from the wedding caught everyone’s attention, where Ponton leaned in to whisper something to Burrow, and his quick response had fans talking. Some thought it looked awkward, while others saw it as a sign they are close.

Fans are still guessing, but Burrow and Ponton seem steady with their regular outings. A public announcement of their relationship might not be far away.