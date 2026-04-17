Bengals QB Joe Flacco Warns NFL Against Taking Major Regular Season Decision

As talk about expanding the regular season keeps heating up, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco has weighed in on what the NFL might do next. The 18-game schedule is still just an idea for now, but his comments show players are definitely paying attention. Like others around the league, he adds to the growing and pretty divided conversation about where the season could be headed.

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“It’s gotta stop at some point. What happens when we go to 18 [games]? Are they going to want 20?” Bengals QB @JoeFlacco spoke with FOS on the possibility of the NFL adding an 18th regular season game,” Front Office Sports News posted on X.

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Clearly, Joe Flacco is pushing back on the NFL’s ongoing push to expand the regular season, which currently sits at 17 games, with owners already discussing an 18th game in future CBA talks.

Flacco also mentioned in the video that while players are resilient, adding another game would likely boost league revenue and, in turn, raise the salary cap over time. However, he emphasized that this will definitely not help all players benefit equally.

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He believes the old 16-game setup was an “awesome formula” for competition. According to him, playing too many games can make teams tired and play poorly, which makes the playoffs less about being the best teams in the league and more about who survives.

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Furthermore, Flacco raised questions about whether there will be an end to this expansion since, according to him, “at some point it has to stop” if the league wants to keep the game truly competitive.

“We used to play 14 games before I was even born.” Joe Flacco added, “At some point, it has to stop. Look, the last couple of years in the Super Bowls haven’t really been super competitive, and I think maybe you have to look at that a little bit. There’s something about having a team that’s able to last the length of the season, but at some point, you’ve got to cut it short.”

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Flacco’s view comes from a quarterback who has played 19 seasons in the league and who, without doubt, appreciates the 16-game schedule, expressing concerns over the health and wellness of the players and how the league has been going too far in the bid to make more money.

The NFLPA appears to agree with Flacco, as interim executive director David White stated that the players have “no appetite” for an 18th game, which would raise health and safety issues, just like what Flacco had mentioned about wear and tear.

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That said, Flacco is far from the only voice weighing in as the debate around expansion continues to grow.

Mixed reaction by NFL owners

Owners have become more open toward the idea of an 18-game regular NFL season, though there is still quite a bit that stands in the way before such an idea can be put into action. The proposal is being framed as a way to boost revenue and speed up the international strategy, whereas player representatives and coaching staff are concerned with workload, injuries, and quality of play.

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Among the owners who favor an 18-game season are Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. Both of them believe an 18-game schedule is only a natural progression in the growth of their businesses.

“I like it for the long-term growth and development of the league,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Monday, “to keep our league healthy and grow revenue. I think preseason games have not been what it used to be.”

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Hunt has also connected the idea to the league’s international push, especially the goal of sending every team overseas at least once in a set cycle.

At the same time, not everyone is fully on board. Jimmy Haslam of the Cleveland Browns called the discussion “a little premature.” Meanwhile, head coach Kellen Moore of the New Orleans Saints pointed out just how long the season could get.

“If you do preseason and you go all the way to the Super Bowl, it’s whatever, 23, 24 games. So, there are a lot of games on the calendar.” Moore said.

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With opinions split across the league, it is still unclear how quickly things could move forward or what the final version of an expanded season might look like.