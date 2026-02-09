Bengals Receive $30M Bad News on Trey Hendrickson Before Free Agency Amid Reports of Franchise Tag

Essentials Inside The Story The Bengals may keep Trey Hendrickson tied to them longer than expected, but at a cost

One move could limit free-agency flexibility

Cincinnati could be eyeing a bold defensive upgrade

After a tumultuous 2025 season, the Cincinnati Bengals have been handed bad news about edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. While it appeared the star edge rusher was destined to leave Cincy in the 2026 offseason, a recent report revealed the possibility of Hendrickson being franchise-tagged by the Bengals. However, Cincinnati has been warned about taking such a step, as it could hinder its other offseason moves.

“Tagging Trey would definitely limit what they can do in free agency. Take $30M off the table right away,” Bengals analyst Joe Goodberry wrote on X.

Goodberry’s comment comes after NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed the star pass rusher could still get tagged by the Bengals after the Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

“Our understanding is that the Bengals are still considering using the franchise tag,” Garafolo said. “Now, could it be a tag-and-trade possibility? Perhaps. Sounds like all options are on the table for Hendrickson right now, but it is not a forgone conclusion that his time in Cincinnati is over.”

As revealed by a Bengals analyst, this decision could hamper Cincinnati’s front office, as Hendrickson’s projected 2026 tag is expected to exceed $30 million based on his previous salary. With a projected total cap space of $54.5 million, per Over the Cap, this move would leave Cincinnati with roughly $20M in “effective” space.

This prevents them from being aggressive in the first wave of free agency to improve their defense, as they ranked 31st in total yardage allowed per game (380.9) and 32nd in yards per play allowed (6.2). Furthermore, the franchise also ranks in the bottom three in EPA per play, rushing yards allowed per game, and total touchdowns allowed.

While a “tag-and-trade” could come into play, per Garafolo, a deal must be done immediately, as the Bengals could miss out on top free agents, who are gone within the first few days of free agency. Hence, as it appears, the Bengals are better off moving away from Trey Hendrickson, especially after his injury-riddled season, where he recorded 11 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and 4.0 sacks in 7 games.

If the Cincinnati Bengals are successful in moving Hendrickson, they could emerge as top contenders to trade for a younger edge rusher, who even has the backing of star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Chase & Higgins send public message to Maxx Crosby amid trade rumors

As finding defensive reinforcements remains the biggest target for the Cincinnati Bengals, their offense has emerged as a helping hand, with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins attempting to recruit Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during the 2026 Pro Bowl.

“I want to go with your boy from Vegas, Maxx Crosby. I like Maxx Crosby. He’s a dawg,” Chase said during his appearance on the Up and Adams show alongside Higgins, who also pushed for the Las Vegas star to join Cincinnati. “Hey, Maxx, man. C’mon to the Bengals, man!” the six-year pro added.

The Bengals’ struggles on defense largely revolve around their D-line, which has struggled all season. The opposing teams averaged nearly 150 rushing yards per game, resulting in a 45.3 PFF run-defense grade (30th in the NFL), as per Pro Football Focus.

Hence, adding a defensive star like Maxx Crosby, who recorded 10 sacks, 73 total tackles, and an impressive 28 tackles for loss in 2025, could help them tenfold. Furthermore, Crosby has been rumored to leave the Las Vegas Raiders after playing out the fifth losing season of his seven-year career, as he wants to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

With major draft capital, including the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft, the Bengals have options. They also own first-, second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2026, 2027, and 2028. That flexibility could fuel a blockbuster trade for Crosby. It would also help them fully capitalize on their Big Three: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, a group that has struggled to consistently reach the postseason and truly contend in recent years.