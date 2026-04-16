Bengals Reportedly Sent an Uber 316 Miles to Help Stranded Former Indiana RB Before Pre-Draft Visit in Cincinnati

It’s easy to assume that the Cincinnati Bengals don’t need to focus much on offense in the 2026 NFL Draft. With one of the NFL’s most explosive attacks, including Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown, why would they? But the way that the Bengals just handled their pre-draft visit with a former Indiana running back suggests that they are still evaluating ways to strengthen their offense.

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In March, the Bengals scheduled a top-30 visit with RB Kaelon Black, and they have followed through with it. On April 15, even when travel issues left Black stranded on his way to Cincinnati, the Bengals reportedly stepped in to get him to Paycor Stadium.

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On April 15, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported via X that Kaelon Black’s pre-draft schedule has been hectic. The RB reportedly lined up visits with at least 12 NFL teams, including the Bengals. On Tuesday, Black met the Raiders in Las Vegas, but after that, things didn’t go as planned. That day, Black flew to Chicago to catch a connecting flight to Cincinnati. But as that flight got cancelled, Black was stranded at O’Hare Airport for the entire night.

Meanwhile, the Bengals were facing a deadline. April 15 marked the final day that NFL teams could host Top-30 visits before the 2026 NFL Draft. At the same time, hundreds of travellers were scrambling to rebook flights due to the cancellations, so what could the Bengals do to ensure Black’s visit still happened?

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As per Pelissero, the Bengals sent an Uber for Kaelon Black on Wednesday morning, which helped him travel nearly 316 miles to reach Paycor Stadium. Just last month, the Bengals also sent a private jet to bring safety Bryan Cook and defensive end Boye Mafe to Cincinnati and get them to sign their deals. Now, an Uber seems modest compared to a private jet, but the move tells a lot about the Bengals’ need at the RB position.

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Since the Bengals selected him with their 163rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, RB Chase Brown has developed into the most productive starter for the team. Last season, Brown rushed for 1,019 yards and 6 touchdowns while adding 69 receptions for 437 yards. But Brown is also entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Bengals.

Behind Brown, the RB depth chart has potential but also some uncertainty. Last season, rookie running back Tahj Brooks recorded just 45 rushing yards on 17 carries, so he is still developing. Meanwhile, RB Samaje Perine recorded 382 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 84 carries in 2025. But this year, Perine also turns 30 and will be limited to the backup RB role in Cincinnati. So, the Bengals might still want to add another young back to develop as a long-term solution.

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Where does Kaelon Black fit into the Bengals’ 2026 draft plans?

Ever since Zac Taylor joined the Bengals as their head coach, the team has not spent high draft capital on the running back position. You see, the last time that the Bengals drafted an RB earlier than the fifth round under Taylor was when they picked Chase Brown. As such, if the Bengals want to pick an RB in the upcoming NFL draft, the most realistic window for that will be in 4-7 rounds on Day 3, and Kaelen Black fits that slot.

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The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is among many NFL draft analysts who projected Kaelon Black to be a fifth- or sixth-round pick. At 5-foot-9 and 208 pounds, Black brings a compact but well-built frame to be ranked among the top-10 RBs in his draft class.

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: RB Kaelon Black 8 of the Indiana Hoosiers falls backwards after running with the ball during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260119131

In 2020, Black began his college football career at James Madison after being recruited by coach Curt Cignetti. Over two seasons there, Black then recorded 970 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 431 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns on 44 catches.

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In 2024, when Cignetti moved to Indiana, Black followed him there. With the Hoosiers, Black then elevated his production by recording 1,291 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 42 receiving yards on 8 catches in 29 games. Last season, Black also won the national championship with the Hoosiers while tallying 1,040 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

Within Indiana’s downhill rushing system, Kaelon Black had to share carries with other RBs but he stuck closely to the designed running lanes. So, if he can prove to be a reliable pass catcher too, Black can immediately have a rotational RB role in Cincinnati.