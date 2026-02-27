“RIP:” Ja’Marr Chase, Malik Nabers & Others Mourn Ex-LSU WR’s Death at 26 After Cancer Battle

Essentials Inside The Story An LSU wideout dies at 26 following a courageous cancer battle.

Superstar Ja’Marr Chase honors his 2019 championship teammate through social media.

Osteosarcoma diagnosis couldn't stop the player's brief, inspirational return to the gridiron.

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Devonta Lee drew his last breath at 26 after battling cancer. With the loss weighing heavily across the college community, several former teammates took a moment to remember Lee. Among them were Ja’Marr Chase and Malik Nabers, who took to social media to share special messages and a throwback picture.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“RIP D. Lee,” Chase captioned his Instagram post, adding a prayer and broken heart emojis. “Shit is sickening man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ja’Marr Chase and Devonta Lee knew each other from their time at LSU during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In the post shared by the Cincinnati Bengals wideout, Lee can be seen standing next to him. He joined the program as a freshman and became part of the explosive wide receiver corps that also included Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall.

Chase and the late receiver played alongside each other during the Tigers’ historic 2019 championship year. Lee transferred to Louisiana Tech in 2022, but the year brought the biggest setback. Doctors diagnosed him with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. The disease slowed him down, but he still fought his way back to the field and played for Louisiana Tech during the 2024 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, LSU and Louisiana Tech confirmed Lee’s demise via social media posts. Shortly after the announcement, his mother, Lacresia Brown, revealed that the player had been battling cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“He was a fighter, and he loved everybody,” Brown said, per KTVE. “[Devonta] was a good kid [and would] do anything for anybody. He loved football, [and] he gave his all in anything he did.”

Imago Credit: Via IG @lahjay10

At LSU, Lee logged 27 offensive snaps and 81 on special teams in his freshman year. Five of his snaps came during the national championship game against Clemson, per Pro Football Focus. He recorded two receptions that year. As a senior, he hauled in 22 total touchdowns, 42 catches, and seven interceptions while helping his team win a state championship. Meanwhile, Chase’s reaction comes after wide receiver Malik Nabers also paid tribute to the late young talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malik Nabers and others pay homage to Devonta Lee

Malik Nabers played with Devonta Lee for a year when the former joined the LSU Tigers program in 2021. The duo remained in touch over the years, appreciating each other’s game. Shortly after Lee’s passing, the New York Giants‘ WR shared a screenshot of their chat on his IG story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Motivation from the trenches always had faith in you 8 made some big time plays last night more to come keep stacking days you going be great lil bro…” Lee wrote, praising one of Nabers’ plays.

Malik reflected on how Lee always rooted for him, telling him to “rest up.” He later shared LSU football’s IG post, which garnered plenty of reactions and prayers from Lee’s admirers.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

One wrote, “Bone cancer?” So young. That’s sad man. RIP.”

“Rest in peace to Devonta Lee, former LSU and Louisiana Tech wide receiver,” another commented. “He fought courageously through cancer and inspired many with his strength and resilience. Prayers to his family, friends, and teammates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both these comments reflected on Lee’s journey with cancer. One expressed sorrow that cancer took him at such a young age, while the other praised him for never giving up. Moreover, some users appreciated him for the person Lee was off the field.

“Rest easy DLee🤞🏽most humble person,” the fourth user wrote, while another described him as “huge personality.”

Others also noted that several football players had passed away since the beginning of the year. They likely referred to the deaths of the 25-year-old Rondale Moore and former NFL player Tre’ Johnson. Moore died of a self-inflicted gunshot, and Johnson passed away at 54 during a family trip.