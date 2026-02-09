Romeo Beckham’s Ex-GF Sparks Joe Burrow Romance Talks After Bengals QB’s Relationship Update

Essentials Inside The Story A public appearance during Super Bowl week put Joe Burrow at the center of fresh romance speculation

An influencer with high-profile connections and brand ties only added fuel to the offseason intrigue

Burrow's personal life feels as unpredictable as his next move on the field

Despite being a very private person, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow just put himself in the spotlight after his public appearance with an American influencer. While enjoying his offseason, Burrow recently made the rounds at several Super Bowl-week media events. But at one of those Super Bowl parties in San Francisco, Burrow sparked fresh romance talk after spending time with Sophie Julia, who once dated soccer legend David Beckham’s son, Romeo Beckham.

Both Joe Burrow and Julia attended a Super Bowl LX–week event hosted by the wellness clothing brand Alo. But the relationship buzz between the two really picked up on February 8, when Julia shared an 18-photo Instagram carousel from the night, and Burrow appeared in three of those images.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Supper Club takes Super Bowl 🏈🥂 @alo,” Sophie Julia wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE JULIA (@sophiejulia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the photos, Julia posed next to the Bengals’ QB with her hand resting on his shoulder. Julia wore a gown with a plunging neckline, leaning fully into the upscale ‘supper club’ aesthetic. Joe Burrow also matched the vibe with a black Alo jacket over a black T-shirt as he held a drink and stood beside Julia at the popular New York City restaurant Crane Club.

In the other two photos featuring Joe Burrow, he appeared to be enjoying the night with Julia and a larger group of guests at the event. Burrow also seems to be strengthening his ties with Alo through the event, as he later shared promotional videos from the party on his own Instagram account, hinting at a possible brand partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But Sophie Julia’s connection to Alo goes even deeper as she works as a model and hospitality manager for the company. As a social media influencer, Julia also boasts nearly 100k Instagram followers and regularly hosts private ‘supper club’ dining events for celebrities.

The 37-year-old also made headlines for dating Romeo Beckham briefly in 2024. Sources revealed that Julia met him through a celebrity dating app. In September 2024, people spotted Julia and Romeo enjoying a night out at a restaurant in London, before the pair was captured climbing into the same taxi in the early hours of the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Julia’s relationship with Romeo didn’t last long. By October 2024, Romeo confirmed that he was dating American photographer Gray Sorrenti as the two were photographed showing PDA while walking through Soho. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow’s own dating life has remained a topic of speculation. Over the past year, he has been romantically linked to Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Joe Burrow still in a relationship with Olivia Ponton?

Joe Burrow has never publicly addressed the rumors linking him to Olivia Ponton. Still, after the Bengals’ 39-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills in December 2025 sealed a losing season for his team, Burrow hinted that personal issues also weighed heavily on him.

“There’s a lot of things going on right now,” Joe Burrow said when reporters asked if something was on his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

When pressed on whether he meant football or his personal life, he replied, “All the above.”

Joe Burrow’s rumored relationship with Olivia Ponton took the spotlight in December 2024, when a break-in occurred at Burrow’s mansion while he was away playing against the Dallas Cowboys. Reports later revealed that Ponton was at Burrow’s house and called the police to report the burglary. Since then, Burrow and Ponton have been spotted together multiple times, including the time when they stepped out of the same van at the Miami Grand Prix in July last year.

More recently, Ponton shared an Instagram carousel from a week-long trip just one day after Burrow posted photos from his own vacation. They didn’t post pictures of each other, but Ponton uploaded a photo in which the reflection on her sunglasses showed a distinctive design that appeared in one of Burrow’s vacation photos. While it could’ve been a coincidence, it was also a subtle clue that the Bengals’ QB and Ponton were in the same place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, both Joe Burrow and Ponton attended a Fanatics event at the same time. But instead of walking the red carpet with Burrow, Ponton went with a friend. Shortly after, Burrow’s appearance with Sophie Julia raised questions about whether he is still dating Ponton. For now, nothing is confirmed, but Burrow’s offseason remains eventful.