Bengals Rookie Leaves NFL for Hollywood Career After Playing LeBron James’ Son

One of Cincinnati’s cornerback signings just traded the practice field for a movie set. The Bengals confirmed Saturday that rookie cornerback Ceyair Wright has left the team to pursue an acting opportunity, a move that comes just days after his first career NFL preseason snaps.

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“Bengals announce rookie CB Ceyair Wright has left the team to pursue other opportunities,” Paul Dehner Jr., senior Bengals writer for The Athletic, reported on X. “Remember, Wright previously had an acting career and was LeBron James’ son in Space Jam.”

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Cincinnati placed Wright on the Exempt/Left Squad list. That means he does not count against the Bengals’ 90-man roster while he is away. NFL insider Aaron Wilson explained why:

Wright was offered a lead role in a major film production, which is expected to wrap up filming in late October. Wilson made clear this isn’t a retirement; Wright is “not giving up football” and remains available to return once filming ends.

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Wright’s Hollywood career actually predates his football career by years. The Los Angeles native began modeling at age 5 and started doing commercials by 9, long before football took him to USC as a four-star recruit out of Loyola High School. His acting credits stretch beyond Space Jam too, including roles in “Training Day,” “2 Broke Girls,” and “Grown-ish.”

He signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent following this year’s draft and had just made his first career NFL preseason appearance, logging 38 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps in Cincinnati’s 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions.

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Wright spent his first three college seasons at USC before transferring to Nebraska for his final two years. He played 49 college games with 32 starts and finished with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 16 pass breakups. Nebraska also named him an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025.

Cincinnati now has a clearer roster situation with Wright temporarily removed from the 90-man count. The team filled the opening by signing Matthew McDoom, who originally signed with Baltimore in May before being waived on August 8. McDoom played at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2025 season.

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For Wright, though, the football story is not necessarily over. He is stepping away from the Bengals at an unusual point in his rookie season, but the current reporting points toward a return once his Hollywood commitment is complete.