Bengals Star Confirms Joe Burrow’s Stance on Cincinnati Exit Amid Big Vikings Offer

Burrow gives his stance on commitment amid injuries and contract rumors

Vikings trade chatter can be traced to Minnesota’s own quarterback uncertainty

Just as the rumor mill began churning out a Joe Burrow trade to Minnesota, one of his own teammates threw a bucket of cold water on the entire idea. Rumors of his departure gained traction after cryptic comments surfaced after the conclusion of the regular season. External reports ramped up the exit rumors before Chase Brown recently made his stance clear.

“Joe’s not going anywhere,” Brown told CBS Sports via Bryan DeArdo’s post on X. “I think that was totally blown out of proportion. It was definitely a good talking point for people…It gave the media a lot to talk about and probably made [Burrow’s] Twitter notifications go off, but Joe’s not going anywhere.”

The rumors Brown addressed originated from two sources: a recent claim by reporter Grant Cohn about a potential Vikings trade offer, and Burrow’s own earlier comments about needing to have ‘fun,’ which had been taken out of context.

Speaking before the Bengals’ 24-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow said he wanted to have “fun” if he wanted to keep playing football. That statement alone sparked talk of his retirement or a potential trade request to the team that picked him first overall in 2020. Later, he even brushed off the narrative.

“My comments had nothing to do with Cincinnati,” he said in December. “My comments had everything to do with me and my mindset and football.”

Furthermore, Burrow admitted that he “can’t see” any possibility in which he won’t suit up for Cincinnati in the upcoming season. It is important to note that Burrow is under a contract that runs through 2029 after signing a massive $275 million extension. But these factors didn’t help in squashing the uncertainty around the 29-year-old’s future with Cincinnati. And now, Brown’s comments reinforced what the team and its quarterback have been conveying all along.

On the field, injuries have limited Burrow’s playing time with the Bengals in recent years. He made only ten appearances in 2023 because of a wrist injury and went on to miss nine games this season after hurting his toe in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals were 2-0 at the time of Burrow’s injury and won just one game without him until his return in Week 13.

The quarterback’s return helped the Bengals secure a 32-14 win over the Ravens, and the offense started clicking. His strong performances against the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals further boosted the momentum. Even though the season ended without a playoff berth, the Bengals again found their footing with Joe Burrow back under center. He finished the season with 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games.

Meanwhile, Brown’s comments come after the offensive leader reportedly landed a big offer from the Vikings.

Have the Vikings made an offer for Joe Burrow?

The NFL season hasn’t even ended, and rumors linking Burrow to the Vikings have started making the rounds. It all started when Sports Illustrated reporter Grant Cohn discussed Minnesota’s QB situation in a video on X. He claimed the team is planning to make a major offer to Cincinnati in exchange for Burrow.

“They’re planning to offer J.J. McCarthy and Jonathan Greenard, and two first-round picks to the Cincinnati Bengals for Joe Burrow,” he said. “If the Bengals say no, then they might go out and get Kirk Cousins, bring him back…”

The statement hadn’t received confirmation from either team until Brown addressed it recently. Moreover, wide receiver Tee Higgins also chimed in, echoing his teammate’s message.

“You heard it from my wing man right there,” he said.

Bengals beat reporter James Rapien also opposed Cohn’s claims, saying there had been no internal conversations about trading Burrow. Many analysts agreed, citing the player’s long-term contract and his central role in the Bengals’ plans.

There’s no doubt that the Vikings have a talented roster, but its long-term stability at the quarterback position remains dicey. J.J. McCarthy’s second season showed some promise (after missing out on the 2024 season with an injury), but the consistency wasn’t there.

According to former Viking Kyle Rudolph, the team should bring in a veteran instead of handing McCarthy the job outright. For now, the Joe Burrow exit talks appear to be heading nowhere. In fact, these trade rumors have more to do with Minnesota’s uncertainty in that role.