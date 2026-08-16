Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Hit With $25K Lawsuit From Ex-Girlfriend After Bitter Breakup

Entering his ninth season in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. would have hoped the conversation would center on either his extended contract or the impact he can have on the Bengals’ campaign in 2026.

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However, once again the spotlight is on Orlando Brown Jr.’s past relationship with fashion influencer Holly Means. The latest update has come from TMZ, as it states that Means has sued Brown for $25,000, accusing him of refusing to return her property.

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Means and Brown were living together in Ohio with their two children. However, they split in June 2025, and according to her, the NFL player forced her out of the house. The influencer, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram, claimed that Brown even refused to let Means take her belongings.

On an attempted visit in January 2026 with police officers, Brown even refused to open the door. In her filing, she accused Brown of acting out of “anger and spite” because of her decision to move to Oregon with her two kids.

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The couple originally went public with their relationship in 2019 when Brown was still with the Baltimore Ravens. They had their first son, Orlando Brown III, in 2021, and their second child, Sonny Brown, was born in 2023, the year Brown became a Super Bowl winner.

According to reports surrounding the lawsuit, Means claimed that some of her belongings are now in Oklahoma and Kansas City, some even kept in storage units, preventing Means from retrieving her property.

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Brown’s counsel denied all allegations, arguing Means showed up unannounced after being warned not to. They claimed she legally abandoned the property.

Orlando Brown Jr.’s Game Remains Steady

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. 75 walks off the field at halftime during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Cardinals at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228046

Brown began his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 before moving to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played until 2023, winning the Super Bowl title in his last season with the team. That season earned the offensive tackle a lucrative contract with the Bengals, who have had his services for three seasons now and have extended him for two more years.

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While the legal battles intensify on the personal side for the Bengals offensive tackle, Brown himself has shown no signs of letting any of the outside noise affect his performances. Brown has remained consistent in his performances without showing a dip based on his personal issues.

Bengals will hope that remains the case this season as well, with Brown a crucial starter in the way the Bengals are shaping up, with hopes to turn a dismal 6-11 showing into a fight for the division title to start.