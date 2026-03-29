Bengals Target Coveted Texas Tech WR for Joe Burrow Amid Tee Higgins Trade Speculation

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering a difficult phase, and the timing is far from ideal. With Joe Burrow expected to miss significant time, the team is already looking at ways to keep its offense stable. A recent development around a rising draft prospect now adds another layer to that plan. The update came from Sleepers Bengals on X this Sunday.

“Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas had a virtual meeting with the #Bengals, per his interview with @JustinM_NFL,” the X post read. “He was Tech’s leading receiver last season, and ran a 4.39 forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine while standing at 6-foot-3.”

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That update matters even more given Cincinnati’s current situation. The Bengals have taken a big hit after Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending toe injury in Week 2. Without their starting quarterback, the offense just hasn’t looked the same. That showed clearly in their 48-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Cincinnati struggled on both sides of the ball and never really found a rhythm.

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That’s where Caleb Douglas starts to come into the picture. The Texas Tech wide receiver has been gaining attention ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft courtesy of his size and speed.

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“It was honestly a great experience,” Douglas said while reflecting on the Combine. “I’ve always watched it on television growing up. To go out there and have that same opportunity to participate, it really felt like a blessing.

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“I’m a tall wide receiver who is very fluid for his size. I’m faster than advertised, but I’m also a big-bodied receiver who can make those tough catches in traffic.”

Douglas has the numbers to support the hype. He put together back-to-back 800-yard seasons at Texas Tech after transferring from Florida. He has also met or is set to meet with more than 10 teams, including the Bengals, Steelers, Dolphins, Cowboys, Panthers, and Jaguars. It shows how much interest he’s getting around the league.

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The Bengals’ interest also points to where they are right now. They need to stay competitive without Burrow. But they also need to think ahead and build a more stable offense. That becomes even more important when factoring in the situation around Tee Higgins.

Tee Higgins’ buzz adds another layer to Bengals’ plans

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals signed Tee Higgins to a four-year, $115 million deal through the 2028 season, trade speculation around him continues to grow. A recent post from Higgins has only added more attention at a time when the team is already under pressure.

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“I’m bout to try skyline again.. see if it taste different this time,” Higgins wrote on X on Tuesday.

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On the surface, it reads like a simple comment. But given the timing, it has drawn attention. Higgins has spent six seasons with the Bengals. He recorded 389 receptions for 5,441 yards and 45 touchdowns, including two 1,000-yard seasons.

Higgins’ numbers can make any trade talk tricky. Still, Pro Football Focus recently called him the most valuable trade asset on the roster. That’s specifically because of his consistency, big-play ability, and a contract that teams could work with.

At the same time, the Bengals have holes to fill. The defense lost several contributors this offseason. And while additions like Jonathan Allen, Bryan Cook, and Boye Mafe help, the unit still lacks depth.

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Trading Higgins could bring in draft capital to address those needs, but it also creates a bigger concern. With Burrow already out, the Bengals would be taking a risk by weakening their receiver group. Higgins’ role makes that decision even tougher.

He has averaged over 900 receiving yards per season in his career and has remained a consistent top-two target alongside Ja’Marr Chase. In multiple seasons, the pair combined for over 2,000 receiving yards.

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 21: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 rolls out from the pocket during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bengals at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221040

Higgins’ impact shows up most in key moments. At 6-foot-4, he gives the Bengals a strong red-zone option and has turned that into 45 career touchdowns. Losing that presence could hurt their scoring and overall balance. The team is also trying to manage two things at once. The defense still needs help, but fixing that without hurting the offense is not an easy decision.

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Nothing has been decided yet. But with Caleb Douglas gaining attention as a draft option and Higgins still part of trade talk, the Bengals are looking at a franchise-shaping decision.