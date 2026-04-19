Tee Higgins Reacts to Bengals Blockbuster Trade for Giants Star Dexter Lawrence

In early April, All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence had asked the New York Giants for a trade. For two straight offseasons, Lawrence and the Giants tried to work out a contract extension, but negotiations between both parties recently reached an impasse. Now, with the 2026 NFL Draft less than a week away, Lawrence and the Giants have parted ways in a move that the DT’s new teammates apparently knew about weeks ago.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A lot of this in the jungle huh 🤣,” Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins wrote in the caption of his latest X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 18, Tee Higgins made that post while quoting a highlight clip from the 2026 Pro Bowl. In the clip, Higgins celebrated a touchdown by performing Dexter Lawrence’s well-known Sexy Dexy dance. Higgins had already fueled trade rumors with that move weeks ago, and it turned out to be a major hint that Lawrence was moving to Cincy.

“#Giants star Dexter Lawrence is being traded to the #Bengals in a pre-Draft blockbuster that includes the No. 10 pick heading to the Giants, per me and @MikeGarafolo. NYG gets premium draft compensation, Cincy gets a lynchpin, while Sexy Dexy gets a new, big-money extension,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported via X on April 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back, Tee Higgins’ post wasn’t the only clue. Shortly after reports surfaced that Dexter Lawrence wanted out of New York, Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill posted a mysterious message on X with just one emoji: “🤫.”

Before Hill was traded to Cincinnati, he and Lawrence played together with the Giants in 2019 and 2020. Bengals fans certainly hoped that Hill was hinting at a reunion in the works, considering how explosive the pairing could be in Cincy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the Giants drafted him in 2019, Dexter Lawrence has spent his entire NFL career in New York. In over seven seasons, Lawrence recorded 341 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 103 quarterback hits, 30.5 sacks, and one interception. Lawrence has also earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections and was named a second-team All-Pro in two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Dexter Lawrence sought a bigger payday after looking at the defensive tackle market, which was rising rapidly across the NFL. In 2023, Lawrence signed a 4-year, $87.5 million extension with the Giants, but he wanted to renegotiate the final two years of that deal. At the same time, reports also suggested that Dexter was fed up with the Giants organization in the last few years.

“I think the prospects are going to be high because we want Dexter here, I believe Dexter wants to be here. That’s a good formula, but there’s business involved,” Giants’ new head coach John Harbaugh told reporters earlier in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Lawrence has been a big defensive playmaker for the Giants, the team knew that losing him would leave a big hole on their roster. Still, instead of giving Lawrence a raise, the Giants prioritized Harbaugh’s need for more draft capital to land top-tier players immediately. Meanwhile, the Bengals, a typically conservative franchise, made a surprisingly aggressive move by trading away their first-round pick to acquire Lawrence.

Why did the Bengals trade for Dexter Lawrence?

The Bengals are facing growing pressure to capitalize on their Super Bowl window. With offensive stars like Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase leading the way, Cincinnati already boasts one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. But can the Bengals truly contend for a championship if the defense continues to struggle?

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past few years, the Bengals have tried to upgrade their defensive line by drafting Shemar Stewart, Kris Jenkins, and Myles Murphy. Still, last season, the Bengals’ defense ranked 30th in the league, allowing 380.9 yards per game and surrendering 2,500 rushing yards. This year, with the No. 10 pick in the upcoming draft, the Bengals risked missing out on elite defensive talent. So, the Bengals thought it was too good to pass up on a proven defensive star in Dexter Lawrence.

Imago New York Giants vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-NOVEMBER 23: New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II 97 is seen during the second half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 23, 2025 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-newyorkg251123_npl8P.jpg

After all, the 28 year old has a rare combination of run-stopping power with interior pass-rushing ability. Since 2022, Lawrence has recorded 108 pressures at the nose tackle position, while no other player at the position has more than 32 over that span. During an interview last week, Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. also made it clear just how impactful Lawrence could be for Cincinnati.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dexter Lawrence is a baller, and, I mean, I think he’d be even more of a baller in orange and black,” Brown Jr. said. “I think he’d be great. He definitely would make our football team better. And to be honest, it’s not a lot of teams he wouldn’t make better. He’s a special talent.”

Now, Lawrence’s presence could completely reshape Cincinnati’s defense. By occupying blockers and collapsing the pocket, Lawrence can create space for Bengals’ linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter to attack the ball more aggressively. With Lawrence generating pressure on the defensive front, it will also give the Bengals’ secondary more chances to make plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, Dexter Lawrence could be the missing piece that the Bengals’ defense needed. If the Bengals also add some depth at linebacker and cornerback via draft, their defense can finally match the firepower of their offense in the upcoming NFL season.