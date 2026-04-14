$32M Bengals Star Credits Lamar Jackson as Inspiration Before Signing Blockbuster Contract Extension

A Cincinnati Bengals star signed a blockbuster two-year, $32 million contract extension, crediting Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as his key inspiration. The former teammate of Jackson skipped an agent, inspired by Jackson’s self-negotiated $260 million deal, and took direct control of the contract talks.

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“Oh yeah! It’s something we’ve always talked about.” Orlando Brown Jr. said on the Up and Adams Show on April 13, 2026.

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“I think more players should do it. At the end of the day, our word is one of the best things we have as professionals. Half the time, these teams don’t really want to speak to the middleman anyway; they want to talk directly to the player. If you’ve got a good understanding of yourself and how to do it, you can get the job done.”

In a recent video segment, the Bengals offensive tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., confirmed that Lamar Jackson, his former teammate, inspired him to handle his own contract negotiations without an agent.

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Jackson and Orlando Brown Jr. played together with the Baltimore Ravens from 2018 to 2020. While after three seasons, Brown Jr. moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs and eventually landed with the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamar is still with the Ravens.

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Brown Jr. joined Cincinnati in 2023 on a four-year deal worth more than $64 million. Even though that contract runs through the 2026 season, he decided to take initiative early and explore an extension on his own.

He approached the team’s front office to see if they could work something out, and it turns out that part was not as difficult as some might expect.

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Speaking to reporters, Brown Jr. shared that the first extension talks began in February. Most of those early conversations were with assistant general manager Steve Radicevic, who was promoted in 2025 after serving seven years as the team’s pro scouting director, according to ESPN.

In March 2026, Brown Jr. agreed to a two-year $32 million contract extension with Cincinnati. Handling the entire negotiation without an agent, he avoided the typical three percent commission fee.

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In the same video, Brown Jr. added that he is not alone in doing this.

He pointed out that players like Bobby Wagner, Laremy Tunsil, and Lamar Jackson have also negotiated their own contracts without agents.

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Lamar Jackson is unable to land a self-represented contract

Speaking of Orlando Brown Jr.’s true inspiration, Lamar Jackson, is currently on a five-year, $260 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens, which he signed in 2023.

The process was far from simple.

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It took nearly two years, included a non-exclusive franchise tag, and even a public trade request. Jackson handled every step himself, sitting through multiple offers he did not like and waiting until Baltimore had little room left to negotiate.

However, things are not easy this year, either.

“The Ravens have wanted to get a deal done with the self-represented Jackson but have been unable to,” CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones reported in his NFL Insider Notebook.

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Jackson’s current deal runs through 2027, and because of a clause he added, the Ravens cannot use the franchise tag on him afterward. If no agreement is reached, he could become a free agent in 2028.

Jackson negotiated on his behalf and was seeking a full guaranteed contract, just like what Kirk Cousins and Deshaun Watson have, but this turned out to be quite difficult. There came a point when he demanded to be traded.

The structure of his current deal also adds pressure, with the final two years jumping to a $74.5 million cap hit.

His statistics during the last year were consistent. He recorded 2,549 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Additionally, his quarterback rating stood at 62.7 QBR.

With optimism about Lamar Jackson returning to the Ravens, the team is looking to replicate the contract model of Josh Allen from the Buffalo Bills to get some leeway. The outcome will shape both Jackson’s future and the direction of the franchise.