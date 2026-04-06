$32M Bengals Star Names Zac Taylor Favorite Coach Despite Playing Under Andy Reid and John Harbaugh

Essentials Inside The Story Orlando Brown Jr. names his favorite coach

Even after success with elite names, something about Zac Taylor stands apart for him

He is on a bigger mission after securing a new deal

Since entering the NFL, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has played under several respected head coaches, but only one of them has stood out to him. In 2023, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor signed Brown to his team, hoping to provide stability to the offensive line. Since then, Taylor has helped Brown grow into a leader who has protected quarterback Joe Burrow’s blindside. So, now, after securing a $32 million extension deal with the Bengals, Brown did not hold back on showing his appreciation for Taylor.

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“Zac is my favorite head coach,” Orlando Brown said on the latest episode of the Bengals Booth podcast. “I’m gonna go on the record and say he’s the best head coach I’ve had, although I know the accolades and those things haven’t necessarily come up to where those other coaches are just yet. But Coach Taylor is very unique in a way that he allows guys to truly beat themselves, and he really understands how to lead the locker room. His messages are always so on point, man.”

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Orlando Brown didn’t hesitate to name Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor as his favorite, even though he previously played under Super Bowl-winning coaches John Harbaugh and Andy Reid. In 2018, the Baltimore Ravens drafted Orlando with their 83rd overall pick in the third round, which gave him the chance to play under Harbaugh. During his three seasons in Baltimore, Brown started every game and earned two Pro Bowl selections.

Then in 2021, the Ravens traded Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played under Reid and earned another Pro Bowl nod in his very first season. The next year, Brown also helped the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite finding that kind of success with Reid or Harbaugh, Brown sees something special in Zac Taylor.

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According to Orlando Brown, Zac Taylor has built a culture in Cincinnati based on the trust he places in his players. Taylor has certainly overseen a dramatic turnaround with the Bengals. When Taylor took over in 2019, the Bengals were in rebuilding mode, and they ended up with a 2-14 record.

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However, just two years later, Zac Taylor guided the Bengals to their first AFC North division title since 2015 and a 10–7 record. After that, the Bengals made an impressive playoff run before losing to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. However, since that loss, the Bengals have failed to consistently return to the playoffs.

During Zac Taylor’s reign, the Bengals failed to make it to the playoffs for three straight years. Last year, the Bengals ended up with a poor record of 6-11, and Joe Burrow’s injury significantly impacted their performance. With Taylor entering the final year of his contract, he may be on the hot seat. But Orlando Brown clearly believes that Taylor can turn things around again with his abilities.

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“Like, I can’t tell you how many times he’s [Taylor] come in there on a Monday or Friday or Saturday night and just known what to say,” Brown added. “And I hate that our record doesn’t necessarily reflect that. But in terms of who he is as a man, he operates, it’s very special. He’s allowed me to go out there and be able to wanna play for him, and I wanna play for him at a high level. So, I got a ton of respect for Coach Taylor.”

Brown’s respect for Taylor speaks louder than stats or win-loss records. That desire to play at a high level under Taylor has helped Brown become a captain in Cincinnati. In 2024, Brown missed six games due to a leg injury. However, Brown managed to play during the last two weeks of the season despite the pain because he hoped that he would contribute to the success of Cincinnati in reaching the playoffs.

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This very year, the Bengals also nominated Brown for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, showcasing not only his talent but also his personal qualities. Since then, Brown has found himself a stable place among the Cincinnati players.

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Orlando Brown reveals how he negotiated an extension deal with the Bengals

Orlando Brown suited up for 1,110 plays from scrimmage during the 2025 season, ending up with an overall PFF grade of 60.6. Not outstanding stats by any means, but sufficient enough to begin talking about the long-term future of Brown with the team. However, instead of sitting back and waiting for talks to start, Brown ascended the stairs of Paycor Stadium and initiated talks with Bengals ownership.

The talks focused on extending the four-year, $64 million contract that Orlando Brown signed with the Bengals back in 2023. According to Brown, after about three meetings with Bengals assistant GM Steven Radicevic, the two sides reached an agreement. On March 12, the Bengals officially announced that Brown had signed a two-year, $32 million extension to keep him with the team through the 2028 season.

“The Blackburn family and the Brown family made this a smooth negotiation,” Orlando Brown said in a presser last month. “Steve was great just being honest and up front. The deal creates a sense of stability for myself and the organization. I didn’t necessarily feel the need to reset the market. We have great players in this locker room. It’s rare for a player to say, but making it team-friendly. The way that I see it, it puts me and my family and the organization in a good spot.”

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With nearly a decade of professional experience, Orlando Brown has already managed to achieve a franchise tag, four Pro Bowls, and a Super Bowl ring. However, he has decided to shift focus from personal accolades and concentrate on assisting his favorite coach in winning the big game.