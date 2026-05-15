“Too Young & Too Good”: AFC Exec Explains Why Bengals Won’t Move on from Joe Burrow

Another year went by with Joe Burrow not being able to lead the Cincinnati Bengals over the line. The quarterback was disappointed as another year of his prime was wasted by the franchise due to a lack of reinforcements needed to win it all. This prompted many rumors about him potentially leaving the franchise. While it became clear those rumors were far from true after their activity in the offseason, an AFC executive reiterated why the Bengals would never let go of their star QB.

“I just don’t see them ever moving him,” an AFC executive, per ESPN. “I think all of the posturing on his end was to make sure they were doing what they could to make the team better around him. He’s still too young and too good for them to move on.”

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The “posturing” on Burrow’s mentioned by the AFC exec could refer to a report by veteran reporter Dan Patrick, who revealed that the LSU product threatened to leave the Bengals by issuing an ultimatum. The report further revealed that Burrow’s outburst was focused on the requirement of bringing in defensive reinforcements. The Bengals were ranked 30th in total defense last year, allowing 28.9 points per game.

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“I was told Joe Burrow is the one calling the shots in Cincinnati,” Dan Patrick said on his show. “From what I’m told, Joe Burrow said to management, ‘You have to do something defensively, or I’m out of here.’ I was told this morning by a source, who said that Joe has given them an ultimatum.”

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Burrow has never shied away from expressing his frustration publicly about losses or decisions from the league, but what he said after the 2025 season was the first time anyone has seen the QB express his frustrations about the direction of the franchise.

After this startling warning, the Bengals pulled off a blockbuster trade by sending the tenth overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft to the New York Giants for nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. With this deal, the Cincy front office capped off a stellar offseason, which saw the franchise bring in pass-rusher Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook, and fellow defensive lineman Jonathan Allen to completely revamp the defense.

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With these additions, the defense could be seeing noticeable improvements in the 2026 season. As far as the offense is concerned, led by Burrow and the receiving duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who combined for 184 receptions, 2,258 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns last season, the Bengals have emerged as a divisional contender in the AFC North, which can go on to be a Super Bowl Dark Horse.

Hence, when asked about his thoughts on the 2026 season, Joe Burrow expressed excitement and highlighted the work done by the front office to make necessary improvements to the roster.

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Joe Burrow expresses excitement about Bengals’ stellar offseason

While many would consider the aforementioned ultimatum by Joe Burrow a tantrum from a young athlete, it hasn’t been the case for the Bengals. Since their improbable run to the Super Bowl in 2022, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, Cincy has failed to reach the postseason.

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During this time, Burrow threw for 13,511 yards and 110 touchdowns and established himself as one of the best signal-callers in the league. Hence, this warning was more of a cry for help, to ensure his efforts aren’t wasted. So when the Bengals front office went all-in on the 2026 season, Burrow was front and center, praising his team for bringing much-needed reinforcement.

“I’m really excited about the moves we made this offseason,” Burrow said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “We need to get better, so it was exciting to see the initiative from everybody in the organization and recognize that we’re in an exciting stage.”

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With the front office finally addressing the team’s glaring defensive weaknesses, Joe Burrow appears locked in and committed to leading the Bengals back to championship contention. The combination of a revamped defense and a potent offense built around Burrow, Chase, and Higgins makes Cincinnati a legitimate threat in the AFC North. If the new additions can deliver on their promise, the Bengals may finally silence the doubters and make a deep postseason run in 2026.