Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF Not Happy With Joe Burrow As Bengals QB’s Uniform Choice Grabs Attention

Cincinnati’s QB1 doesn’t just throw spirals—he throws curveballs at fashion, too. Joe Burrow, long hailed as one of the NFL’s sharpest dressers, is as likely to show up on a magazine spread as he is in the pocket on Sundays. So when “QB1” tweaks his look, it definitely has to be a buzz among all.

That’s exactly what happened Thursday night as the Bengals opened preseason against the Eagles. Burrow jogged out for warmups in Air Jordan 1 Mid “Shattered Backboard” cleats, only this time with a twist. The black Nike Swoosh was covered over by a white layer in an Instagram post posted by complexsneakers. Was it just a normal change from a QB who’s light-years ahead of the curve, or the first hint at something bigger—maybe even a parting shot at Nike?

Well, ask Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole. She wasn’t exactly impressed when Joe Burrow showed up for the Bengals’ preseason clash in cleats missing their iconic swoosh. Nicole shared the shot on her Instagram story with the caption, “the swoosh-less 1’s are upsetting me.” Burrow had rolled out in Air Jordan 1 Mid “Pandas” with the logos blacked out. A small tweak that sparked a big debate. It wasn’t just about fashion either. With most NFL footwear contracts expiring in the offseason, Burrow’s choice hinted that he could be a free agent in the sneaker game.

Suddenly, Nike’s golden boy looked more like a target for every major brand out there. And Burrow hasn’t exactly been shy about testing the waters. Away from the field, the Pro Bowl QB is already an ambassador for Alo Yoga and even walked into the Bengals’ facility earlier this year decked out in the brand’s gear, right down to their $185 Recovery Mode sneakers. Alo may not make football cleats, but Burrow made it clear he’s not married to just one look.

All the chatter off the field only makes the stakes louder when Burrow lines up under center. That’s where all that noise will turn into proof. As for now, the changed cleats didn’t do any good, because despite giving their best against Philly, the game did not end in the Bengals’ favor.

Joe Burrow’s brutal preseason loss to the Eagles

Joe Burrow didn’t step up to the mic looking for excuses. After the Bengals’ 34-27 loss to the Eagles, he wasn’t hiding behind his stat line (9-for-10, 123 yards, 2 TDs). No sugarcoating. Instead, Burrow dragged the flaws into the light, calling the overall performance “average.” Think about that—your QB plays crisp football, yet he’s the one demanding more. That’s not false humility. That’s a leader tired of window dressing when the foundation is cracking.

Burrow laid it out clean: “We’ve got to be better. Too many procedural penalties. Too many errors.” You could almost hear the frustration of stalled drives. Costly penalties wiped away progress, a second-quarter fumble flipped momentum, and the defense looked like it was stuck in mud against the Eagles’ run game. The secondary got torched on blown coverages, turning manageable downs into chunk plays. Burrow was sharp, but football isn’t a solo sport—it’s an orchestra, and last night, too many instruments were out of tune.

“We just can’t shoot ourselves in the foot like that,” Burrow said, sounding more surgeon than superstar. Diagnosing the Bengals’ wounds with no anesthesia. He’s right, though. Even Zac Taylor echoed the sentiment, praising Burrow while making it clear the rest of the roster needs to rise. The question now? Whether Cincinnati answers back sharper or lets these same cracks split wider when the games really count.