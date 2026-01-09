Trey Hendrickson Announces Career Move Away From Bengals Amid Injury Rehab & Trade Talks

Essentials Inside The Story Off-field turmoil overshadows Trey Hendrickson’s dominant on-field production

Veteran edge rusher opens up amid injury recovery and contract uncertainty

Prime Video series offers rare look into Bengals star’s turbulent year

For Trey Hendrickson, the battles of the 2025 season weren’t just fought on the gridiron, and now he’s ready to talk about it. The veteran battled a season-ending injury after his core muscle surgery. He was also involved in a contract dispute with the Cincinnati Bengals. Hendrickson is now pulling back the curtain on his tumultuous journey in an entirely new arena, taking a step away from the NFL.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 31-year-old announced his role in Prime Video’s Offseason docuseries. While the move hasn’t seen him leave the Bengals, it does move away from the franchise to a different field. Alongside Hendrickson, the show will also include fellow NFL stars Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. The docuseries, which premiered on January 1, features five episodes that shed light on what football life really looks like when the cameras aren’t rolling.

The third episode of Offseason shares Hendrickson’s story of the 2025 season with the Bengals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After his best season, Trey Hendrickson faces contract uncertainty,” the description for Hendrickson’s episode said. “Through punishing drills, family, and raw honesty, “The Edge” shows a relentless man fueled by purpose, not approval.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Hendrickson (@trey_hendrickson91) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The edge rusher entered the year after his 17.5-sack All-Pro campaign in 2024 and sought a longer contract from the Cincinnati Bengals. With no deal confirmation, Hendrickson put in a trade request at the beginning of the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the trade never materialized, Trey Hendrickson appeared to fail to report to training camp. This holdout ended after he and the team agreed on a $14 million raise, bringing his 2025 salary to $30 million. Once the season started, it was business as usual for Hendrickson as he recorded 11 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and 4.0 sacks in 7 games.

Throughout this time, injuries emerged as a key hurdle for Hendrickson. He picked up an initial hip issue in the first half of the sixth game against the Green Bay Packers, causing him to miss the second half of the matchup and the next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, after reaggravating the injury against the New York Jets, he was eventually ruled out for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, with the free agency starting on March 11, Trey Hendrickson is set to be fully fit. However, despite the recovery, it isn’t certain that the 31-year-old will suit up for the Bengals in the 2026 season, as revealed by an NFL insider.

Trey Hendrickson faces an uncertain future in Cincy

After ending the 2025 season with a 20-18 loss against the Cleveland Browns, the 6-11 Cincinnati Bengals are set to be without star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This relationship has run its course,” Fowler wrote. “The Bengals have the option to franchise-tag Hendrickson, but after a year of contentious contract negotiations, the edge rusher appears poised to land elsewhere and capitalize on a booming positional market.”

Despite head coach Zac Taylor saying, “there’s always a path” regarding Hendrickson’s contract dispute, the NFL insider has revealed that this is the end of the road for the 31-year-old edge rusher.

Earlier in the offseason, Cincinnati already raised eyebrows by standing firmly behind Zac Taylor despite growing exit rumors after another missed postseason. Now, the unresolved Trey Hendrickson situation only adds another layer of intrigue to the Bengals’ offseason.