Trey Hendrickson Ends Bengals Loyalty With Drastic Move As $6.14B AFC Team Swoops In for Trade

Player trades in the NFL have always added a thrilling layer of unpredictability to the game. Now, while trades can ignite fan excitement, they also come with complex negotiations. You know, balancing player contracts, cap space, and draft pick value. And star edge rusher from the Cincinnati Bengals, Trey Hendrickson, finds himself at the center of this trading drama. Despite leading the league with 17.5 sacks last season, Hendrickson and the Bengals hit a contractual impasse, and now he’s exploring trade options. Hendrickson is riding high off his back-to-back dominant seasons. Thus, he was looking for a pay raise that matched his impact.

He signed a four-year, $60 million extension in March, but almost immediately, the friction started. The Bengals, deep-pocketed and busy doling out mega deals to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, weren’t ready to meet his salary demands or the guaranteed money Hendrickson feels befitting his contributions. For months, negotiations fizzled with minimal communication. But now the Bengals seem to have reached their limit with this stalemate. And now they’re open to entertaining trade offers. He even completed the social media formalities. Trey changed his profile picture, which had him in the Bengals’ jersey. And not just that, he even unfollowed the team’s official Instagram page.

It’s a strange flip for a guy who was basically the defensive MVP last season. The Colts, who have already poured resources into their defensive edge over the past few years, seem intrigued by the thought of adding Hendrickson to their mix. Meanwhile, the Panthers are also knocking on the door for Trey Hendrickson. But just then NFL insider dropped a report that made media veterans Nick Pedone and Daryl Ruiter lose their minds. “Latest in from Jordan Schultz…. Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, and Browns,” Pedone said. “[They] are among the teams that have shown interest in trading for Bengals all-pro Trey Hendrickson, per multiple sources.” A $6.14 billion AFC powerhouse, the Cleveland Browns, sweeps into the mix.

The Browns, flush with cash but a little light on certainty, have their eyes on Hendrickson, too. Pedone added, “Could you imagine that Trey Hendrickson and Myles Garrett, how’s that sound with that bonus for Mason Graham in there too?” The Browns already boast one of the most fearsome defensive lines in the league, anchored by Myles Garrett, who’s one of the highest-paid defensive athletes in NFL history. Adding Hendrickson’s elite pass-rushing skills into that mix? Along with Mason Graham? That could turn their defense into an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses. The Browns’ depth on the defensive line makes this trade scenario more plausible.

They have intriguing young players like Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright, and Mike Hall Jr., who could be attractive trade assets to Cincinnati. This kind of player exchange could offset the cost and ease the transition. An interesting wrinkle is that Greg Newsome, a valuable cornerback, had been a possible inclusion in a trade package but is now excluded due to injuries affecting the Browns’ secondary needs. If you look at it financially and timeline-wise, the Browns aren’t necessarily ready to hand out a big multi-year deal to Hendrickson. Especially given the uncertainty at quarterback and the team’s broader rebuild. But they have a reputation for doing their homework when top talent becomes available. Thus, they are clearly willing to explore what it would take to make such a high-impact move.

Trey Hendrickson’s next home?

Trey Hendrickson’s trade saga is the hottest topic this NFL offseason. Teams like the Panthers, Colts, and Browns have been grabbing headlines as prime suitors. However, there are some other intriguing landing spots worth talking about. Let’s start with the Detroit Lions. They’ve got money to spare. You know, more than $40 million in salary cap space for 2025. There is also a glaring need for a game-changing pass rusher after losing Za’Darius Smith last season. The Lions made moves to strengthen their offensive line and receiver positions in the draft.

But that pass rush hole still stings. Adding Hendrickson would immediately create serious pressure on quarterbacks, complementing Aidan Hutchinson and taking some heat off him. Then there’s the Seattle Seahawks. Coach Mike Macdonald has a knack for getting the most out of whatever pass rushers he has, but imagine if he had Hendrickson, a proven sack king, in the mix. Seattle does have guys who can rush the passer, but Hendrickson could elevate the whole defense.

Last but not least, the Green Bay Packers. After trading away Preston Smith, they still need a reliable edge presence opposite Rashan Gary. With more than $31 million in cap space and a draft that focused on offensive weapons, shoring up the defense is a smart next step. Hendrickson’s experience and production could be the perfect complement to their young core, giving them a serious boost in rushing the passer.