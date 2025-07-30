Trey Hendrickson Gives 4-Word Contract Update as Joe Burrow Reveals Why Bengals DE Ended Holdout

Three straight years. That’s how long Trey Hendrickson has been circling the Bengals’ front office about his contract. Extension in 2023. Trade requests in 2024. Now, in 2025, the NFL’s reigning sack leader is still waiting for something that feels like long-term security. The irony? He’s also the one player Cincinnati absolutely cannot afford to lose on defense. If Hendrickson goes down, the Bengals don’t just lose a pass rusher – they lose their entire defensive identity.

That’s the backdrop to this summer’s latest standoff. Hendrickson skipped all offseason workouts, then didn’t report to camp when veterans arrived on July 23. The team dropped him on the “did not report” list, making the dispute official. He had every reason to hold out. After all, four pass rushers in the league are already clearing $34 million annually. Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season, earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl, and still walked into this offseason without a deal beyond short-term cash.

Then came Wednesday, 30th July, when he showed up at camp. In Cincinnati, contract disputes tend to linger like bad weather. This summer, it was Trey Hendrickson’s turn. The All-Pro defensive end finally showed up at camp before things spiraled further. His explanation? Just four words: “Nothing has really changed.” That’s the catch here. His return doesn’t mean the Bengals have solved anything. Both sides remain stuck on guaranteed money. Sources say they’re aligned on years and overall value, but Hendrickson wants protection beyond year one.

Cincinnati? Still cautious, as always. What his arrival really signals is leverage. Call it a good-faith gesture. By being present, Hendrickson avoids the fines, keeps the locker room intact, and pushes the team to deal with him before this explodes into the regular season.

Because make no mistake – technically, he’s right. Hendrickson still doesn’t have a new deal. He will be 31 this season, coming off a league-leading 17.5 sacks, and looking for guaranteed money beyond year one. He also knows the Bengals’ defense was a mess in 2024, and 48% their sacks came from him alone. In other words, Cincinnati needs him more than he needs them. “Nothing has really changed” may sound casual, but it’s a reminder: Hendrickson holds the leverage until the Bengals finally move. But while Hendrickson played it cool, Joe Burrow spelled out the reality with less polish.

Joe Burrow keeps it real on Trey Hendrickson’s return

Asked why his star defensive end suddenly showed up, Burrow didn’t dance around the obvious reason for Hendrickson’s return. “Guys don’t want to get fined… it’s 50K a day. That’s not pennies. That’s probably part of it.” Burrow’s point hits hard. That’s the new reality across the NFL. Holdouts have started morphing into “hold-ins.” Instead of staying away, players report, protect themselves from financial penalties, and quietly continue their contract push. Burrow knows it. Hendrickson knows it. The Bengals’ front office definitely knows it.

Still, the quarterback made it clear Hendrickson’s presence isn’t just about money. “Whenever you can have a guy like that in the building, even if he’s not going, you know, it’s good to see his face, good to have his presence. He’s going to play a big part of this team this year.” So, nothing has really changed. Except, of course, that Hendrickson’s here – and sometimes just being in the room changes everything.

For a Bengals team trying to finally snap a playoff drought, Hendrickson’s “nothing has really changed” is less about calm and more about warning. Until guaranteed money is sorted, the biggest piece of their defense is in the building, but not fully locked in. And for Cincinnati, that might be the scariest part.