Trey Hendrickson Ready to Give Up Bengals Future as Front Office Choose Trade Over Contract – Report

There’s always a flashpoint in a player’s career where production, principle, and pressure converge. For Trey Hendrickson, that time is now. A 30-year-old who once said, “Cincinnati Bengal for life,” Hendrickson isn’t playing the stat-padding game anymore. He led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5. That’s a run-down theme of these headlines now. Over the past three seasons, only Myles Garrett has more. He’s healthy, reliable, and peaking, having played all 17 games in back-to-back seasons, capped by a career-high 46 total tackles in 2024. And yet, the Bengals haven’t offered him a new deal.

He’s set to make $16 million in 2025. That, when the team sits on over $27 million in cap space. For Hendrickson, it’s not about symbolism. “Actions speak louder than words,” he said. Then he skipped mandatory minicamp, taking on six-figure fines to prove his point. Behind the scenes, the Bengals are staying rigid. ESPN’s Adam Schefter told Pat McAfee the team’s preference is clear: a short-term, one-year extension. Hendrickson wants a long-term contract aligned with his elite production—closer to Myles Garrett’s four-year, $160 million range. McAfee floated a potential three-year deal. Hendrickson isn’t biting. “I don’t think I want to play for incentives that will be out of my control,” he said, signaling his refusal to gamble on another one-year prove-it contract.

Jeremy Fowler confirmed the two sides have resumed dialogue. But even with progress, the tone has shifted. Hendrickson isn’t negotiating as a complementary piece. He’s anchoring a defense that desperately needs him. However, Cincy has a history of waiting too long. They value leverage, especially with aging veterans. Hendrickson, however, has already outperformed the four-year, $60 million deal he signed in 2021—and the short extension added in 2023. He’s no longer the low-risk flier from New Orleans who had 20 sacks in four seasons. If this holds into training camp, it’s no longer about strategy. It’s about principle. And if the Bengals are truly in win-now mode, they’re running out of excuses to lowball one of the league’s best at what he does.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to ESPN’s Fowler, Hendrickson is “dug in” and fully prepared to sit out games to force a resolution. “He just wants a long-term deal, long-term security to measure with his skill set,” Fowler reported. “So far, Cincinnati has not found that sweet spot with him… he might not show up. I continue to hear he could even miss games.” That means the Bengals might have to choose between paying one of the league’s best pass rushers or trading him before things become really bad between them.

AD

In 2024, Henrickson recorded 17.5 sacks along with PFF’s Overall Grade of 88.1 and Pass-Rush Grade above 90.0 in his second consecutive season, and yet he’s entering his age-31 season still fighting for the kind of payday that reflects that dominance on the field. During an unexpected press appearance this spring, his anger boiled over. Reports say that talks have started up again, but no deal has been reached. Sources indicate the Bengals let Hendrickson look for a trade earlier this year, but as expected, they wanted a lot for him: a first-round pick and more. Teams said no. Cincy didn’t give in, and a legend didn’t even hold back. And now the holdout looms massive. Perhaps there is someone who might be paying close attention to this situation and might have something positive for Hendrickson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why the Lions are closely monitoring Trey Hendrickson

While Cincinnati remains publicly committed to Hendrickson, outside teams aren’t exactly sitting still. One of the more intriguing hypothetical trade proposals comes from Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, he said, “The Bengals may not feel comfortable paying a 30-year-old edge-rusher entering his age-31 season that amount of money on a multiyear deal. At the right price, they would likely entertain trade proposals.” He also suggested the Detroit Lions should pounce with a package of second- and fifth-round picks in 2026. It’s easy to see why the Lions need an outstanding edge rusher to get over the postseason hump: Hendrickson fits into the profile.

But here’s the twist. As much as Detroit might want Hendrickson, Cincinnati still holds all the cards. Hendrickson is under contract. Sitting out hurts him more than the team in the long term, especially with no guaranteed payday looming. That said, his production and the Bengals’ playoff window both hinge on him being on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NFL insider Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports labeled a trade “a reality rather than an overreaction,” noting that Cincinnati’s cap priorities have focused elsewhere this offseason. “They want to keep Hendrickson and haven’t entertained trade offers,” Kerr said, “but Hendrickson may force their hand.” It’s not just noise but it’s leverage, and the clock is ticking.

The Bengals have always approached deals like they approach fourth-and-short: cautiously. But Hendrickson has delivered with double-digit sacks in three straight seasons and the kind of edge that quarterbacks fear. If this standoff stretches into August, more suitors will line up, which might force Cincinnati to choose between doing the right thing and making money. As this saga unfolds, fans and analysts alike are left wondering: can the Bengals afford to play hardball with their defensive anchor in a conference loaded with elite quarterbacks? Or is this the beginning of a slow, quiet divorce one where both sides walk away wondering what could’ve been? Either way, it feels like a storm is coming.