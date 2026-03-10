Trey Hendrickson Receives Discouraging Update on $30M Demand That Could Change Cowboys’ Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Trey Hendrickson anchors massive contract expectations to recent historic defensive extensions.

National insiders highlight a significant financial gap stalling his sweepstakes.

Preemptive defensive roster adjustments by Dallas create a definitive crossroad.

In NFL free agency, floors are negotiated, not declared. Trey Hendrickson arrived this offseason with a firm number in mind, backed by one of the greatest two-year sack runs in league history. But the market hasn’t matched the Cincinnati Bengals DE’s price. And the Dallas Cowboys are watching quietly, calculating whether this standoff is about to become their opportunity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Four Pro Bowl selections, consecutive 17.5-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024, and a resume that made him the NFL’s reigning sack leader entering the 2025 season: Hendrickson checked every box. But a hip/pelvis injury cut his 2025 season to seven games, eventually requiring core muscle surgery in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 31, entering free agency off a $30 million one-year deal he reluctantly accepted, his market is now genuinely complicated.

“Right now, he’s talking to a bunch of teams, but nobody has met his price just yet,” Adam Schefter explained on ESPN’s Get Up. “And he’s a very strong-minded, prideful person. He wants to get his price. And until he feels like he does, he’s not willing to compromise on that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trey Hendrickson is in search of a franchise that would give him $30 million a year again. Two deals framed this expectation for him. First, the Houston Texans locked in Danielle Hunter, fresh off an All-Pro season, at a one-year, $40.1 million extension. Second, the Carolina Panthers locked in Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal at $30 million per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

These deals have set the benchmark in Hendrickson’s mind. But Schefter’s verdict was clear.

“Trey Hendrickson sees himself in the company of those kinds of players,” Schefter explained. “And so you would think that there would be a corresponding contract in that vicinity. But if there’s not a team out there that’s willing to give you $40 or $30 million, sometimes it takes a player a little bit of time to understand how the market works like that and to accept that just because Danielle Hunter might get 40, you might not get 40. Just because Jaelan Phillips gets 30 doesn’t mean you get 30.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Hendrickson navigates the market looking for a $30 million per year payday, Spotrac has estimated his market value at $25.4 million annually. That $4.6 million gap is what Hendrickson is fighting for now. That disconnect between expectation and reality is precisely the Cowboys’ opening. Their interest in shoring up their defense hasn’t wavered. But is a move to the Cowboys in the cards for Hendrickson?

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowboys’ plans at a crossroad

For weeks, the Dallas Cowboys were projected to trade for Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders’ 5x Pro Bowl edge rusher. But when Crosby got traded to the Baltimore Ravens, that door slammed shut, and Dallas turned to Hendrickson. Two insiders confirmed this interest, but both have now drawn a hard line on how much they’ll actually spend.

“Don’t think anyone expected the EDGE market to explode how it did today,” Nick Harris of FWST shared on X. “Not expecting Dallas to be major players for Trey Hendrickson at this point in time. A lot of others are off the board. Might be time to hunt in tier 2/3 for depth pieces and draft one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jane Slater of the NFL Network added her own verdict on the matter, but hinted at an alternative way Dallas could get it.

“Could be waiting for numbers to drop, but was told they aren’t in the market for another high-cost DE here,” Slater reported on X.

So, if Hendrickson lowers his price, Dallas could still be in play for him. But until that time, Hendrickson donning the Star remains a distant reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have already moved to fortify the position. On March 9, they sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for edge rusher Rashan Gary. He’s a 28-year-old former first-round pick still under contract through 2027 on a four-year, $96 million deal. It’s a meaningful addition, but their edge depth still needs some reinforcing.

To complicate matters further, CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, a former NFL agent, projects Hendrickson’s realistic ask at $32.5 million a year on the open market. That’s still above what Dallas appears comfortable spending, but meaningfully lower than Danielle Hunter’s $40 million extension.

So what happens next? When a 4x Pro Bowler can’t find his price anywhere, the market wins. Schefter’s update signals a reset is coming. The Cowboys have already set the ceiling, and Trey Hendrickson might get pushed toward it if no team pays up. The question now is who blinks first.