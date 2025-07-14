Trey Hendrickson Tells Bengals His Next Move & It Has Contract Implications Amid Trade Talks

There are moments in the NFL where silence says more than words, and then there are times when a single Instagram post throws gasoline on an already smoldering situation. For Bengals fans scrolling through their feed this week, that moment came courtesy of #91 himself, Trey Hendrickson. No drawn-out statement. Just a dramatic highlight reel and one scripture: “1 Corinthians 16:13.” In the middle of a contract standoff, that Bible verse hit like a bull rush on 3rd and long.

If that verse, which reads “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong,” didn’t send a clear enough message, the visuals did. Hendrickson’s post, layered with slow-motion QB pressures and bold overlays of his name, wasn’t just a motivational montage. It was a calculated move, crafted to reflect his mindset and perhaps signal his stance to the Bengals’ front office. The implication? He’s standing firm. And the clock is ticking.

