Trey Hendrickson Urged To Prioritize Game Over Money Amid Bengals Contract Dispute

It’s a sticky situation for Bengals’ defensive cornerstone, Trey Hendrickson. With contract negotiations stalled, the Bengals have begun fielding calls from teams interested in Hendrickson’s pass-rushing talents. As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on August 17, any deal won’t come cheap, as Cincinnati is expected to demand a young player plus a future draft pick. Weighing in on the situation, an expert urged him to shift priorities.

It is quite clear what Trey Hendrickson really wants. It’s that blanket of security. But on August 22, Lions Syndicate’s host insinuated that his priorities should lie elsewhere. “I think what Trey really wants is security, but that might not happen. There is a chance he might not even get traded. He’s got nobody to blame but the Bengals. You can say he could blame himself. He signed an extension a couple of years ago, and now he’s on the last year. He’s going to have to eat it. But I think he plays. If I’m Trey, I would prioritise winning first, money second.” That’s a blunt assessment of Hendrickson’s situation.

We can’t deny one thing: prioritizing his game would make Hendrickson’s case better. He’s flat-out dominant. He racked up 17.5 sacks in 2024, the same monster number he put up in 2023. That’s 35 sacks over the past two seasons, more than anyone else in the entire league.

Now take a look at the Bengals’ window. With Joe Burrow dealing, Cincy led the league in passing yards per game in 2024 (272.9), while Burrow himself lit it up for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns. You can’t deny that. Which is why, for a top pass-rusher, the smartest “bet on yourself” play is simple: show up, wreck games, and let the market shout your value.

Whether that payday comes from the Bengals or a contender willing to meet Cincy’s price, that’s something entirely different. And you know what? The Bengals need him on the field. Cincinnati gave up 434 points in 2024, 25.5 a game. That’s near the bottom of the pack. That’s exactly why an elite pass rush is non-negotiable in this building.

Even with a 9-8 record, they missed the playoffs last season. But that seems likely to change this year. If Trey plays, that is. And if he doesn’t want that? A trade away is the only option. The ideal team? The Detroit Lions could be an option. Before pointing at Hendrickson’s contract situation with the Bengals, the host also discussed his Dan Campbell connection. Campbell was on the coaching staff when the Saints drafted Hendrickson in 2017. That could open doors for Hendrickson in Detroit. It’s like the host said, “If the trash teams trade for him, they’ll have a lot of money but they’ll be trash. Then you have a Super Bowl contending team, and they might not have bunch of money, but they got a chance to win.” Because the ending of this saga doesn’t scream happy ending.

Trey-Bengals contract saga doesn’t scream happy ending

Hendrickson’s been flexing his leverage all offseason. He bailed on June’s mandatory minicamp while pushing for a new deal. Among other star edge rushers. And remember back in March? The Bengals actually gave him the green light to seek a trade. Now, reports say Cincinnati’s still taking calls, with contract talks stuck in neutral.

This is the exact contract crunch people saw coming. When the Bengals tacked on that one-year extension in July 2023, it pushed the real money into 2025. So, $16 million in new cash basically set up today’s “final year” pressure point. Fast forward, and NFL.com lists his 2025 base salary as around $15.8 to $16 million. For the guy leading the entire league in sacks? That number feels light, and it’s easy to see why he’s digging in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Bengals’ stance has shifted over the months. Clearly. First, it was “go ahead, explore a trade” back in March, and by August, it turned into “we’ll listen to offers.” Translation? Cincinnati’s leaving every door cracked until someone puts the right package of picks or guarantees on the table.

We won’t get a real answer till week 1, it seems. And it’s nothing we didn’t expect.