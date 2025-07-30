Trey Hendrickson’s Agent Unhappy After $350,000 Loss Makes Bengals DE Give Up, Says Insider

Trey Hendrickson’s latest Instagram post looked like your typical offseason highlight reel. Slow-motion clips and a familiar Bible verse as the caption. But if you know how these things work, you know when a Pro Bowl edge rusher quotes scripture mid-holdout, it’s never just aesthetic, “1 Corinthians 16:13,” he wrote. “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.” A cryptic caption for some, but for those inside the building, it was a warning flare. According to insider Albert Breer, this was now the third straight offseason Hendrickson has wrestled with Cincinnati’s front office over his deal.

Even though he made it clear: he won’t play 2025 under his current $16 million contract, the Bengals didn’t flinch. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Hendrickson was losing $50,000 for each day he missed camp. Do the math: that’s $350,000 gone by the time he finally decided to report. Schefter confirmed the defensive star plans to show up on Wednesday, but it’s not a resolution—it’s a reluctant step.

Former NFL defensive lineman and ESPN analyst Chris Canty didn’t hold back when reacting to Trey Hendrickson’s decision. “And I don’t understand why Trey Hendrickson decided to rack up all of these fines before he ultimately acquiesced to the Bengals’ demands,” Canty said. “If this was how it was going to end a week and a half later, you might as well have showed up”. Hendrickson missed seven days of camp—starting July 23—costing him $350,000 in non-waivable fines under the NFL’s current CBA. “Ain’t no new contract on the table,” Canty emphasized. Reflecting the cold truth: Hendrickson’s financial losses are real, and there’s still no progress on an extension.

Even if a long-term deal eventually materializes, Hendrickson won’t recoup the money. As ESPN’s explains, “Only players on rookie contracts can get that relief”. Veterans are stuck—show up late, and you pay. “It just makes no sense in terms of the overall strategy,” he said. “I don’t understand for the life of me why guys won’t execute the blueprint, which is to show up and hold in.” By that, he means report to camp, avoid the fines, and quietly refuse to participate until a deal gets done. Instead, Hendrickson blinked—and according to Canty, “It feels like Trey Hendrickson giving in a little bit more to the Cincinnati Bengals.” Behind the scenes, guaranteed money remains the main holdup. Hendrickson wants multiple years locked in; the Bengals are reportedly offering only one.

And while trade speculation has swirled—most notably from Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, who floated a Lions deal involving 2026 second- and fifth-round picks—nothing has come close to materializing. Cincinnati had previously granted Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. But their asking price was so steep (reportedly a first-rounder and more) that no team engaged seriously. The problem? The very factors that make Hendrickson valuable—age, cost, and production—are also what scare off buyers.

Trey Hendrickson’s return to Bengals camp seen as a strategic move

Trey Hendrickson’s return to Bengals camp wasn’t a surrender—it was a calculated play. After missing several days and racking up fines, the four-time Pro Bowler showed up. But according to ESPN’s Ben Baby, it wasn’t just about stopping the financial losses. “Perhaps most importantly, Hendrickson’s decision to join the Bengals for training camp could help create movement in the stalemate,” Baby reported. “According to a source, Hendrickson’s impending arrival serves as a good-faith gesture to spark negotiations with the team.” The deal hasn’t been inked. But Hendrickson is hoping his presence restarts talks.

Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract. He’s set to earn $15.8 million in base salary, with a cap hit of $18.7 million. Though he’s back in the building, he hasn’t taken the field yet. That’s a clear sign he’s staging a “hold-in,” attending but not fully participating. His goal? A long-term deal with guaranteed money that matches his production. Last season, he delivered 46 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Hendrickson wants to stay in Cincinnati. But only on a deal that reflects his standing among the NFL’s top edge rushers.

Trey Hendrickson’s presence without participation says everything. He’s not holding out, but he’s making it clear: no new deal, no full commitment. At 30, coming off another disruptive season, he sees this as his shot to secure guaranteed money before hitting the decline curve most edge rushers eventually face. His production speaks for itself. 17.5 sacks last year…. So, it’s understandable why he doesn’t wanna play like that anymore without having the financial security top-tier pass rushers command.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are sticking to their usual playbook — quiet negotiations, limited public pressure, and no rush to hand out extensions before they’re ready. Mike Brown’s comment signals respect, but not urgency. Whether this ends with a reworked contract or Hendrickson hitting the market in 2026, the team risks testing the patience of one of its most impactful defenders. The clock’s ticking, and the stalemate feels less about if than when it cracks.