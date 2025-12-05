Bengals vs. Bills Injury Report: Latest on Tee Higgins; Buffalo’s Defence Faces Multiple Setbacks

After defeating divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to take on the Buffalo Bills. Ahead of this all-important game for the Bengals, Cincinnati received a major boost with the availability of wide receiver Tee Higgins, who suffered a concussion in Week 12.

“Tee Higgins (concussion) seen participating in practice again Friday,” the report by Underdog said.

The Josh Allen-led side will be missing key defensive players against the Bengals.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott said on WGR-AM that DE Joey Bosa and LB Terrel Bernard have been ruled OUT vs. the Bengals on Sunday,” the report by Joe Buscaglia revealed. “WR Joshua Palmer is DOUBTFUL and won’t practice Friday. LT Dion Dawkins cleared concussion protocol. RT Spencer Brown will be “limited” Friday.”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.