Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Trey Hendrickson, Tee Higgins Out as John Harbaugh Deals With Double Headaches

Week 13 will raise the heat in the AFC North as the Cincinnati Bengals gear up to battle the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach John Harbaugh will miss two players, but there are more worries for the divisional rivals without their offensive star, Tee Higgins. Here’s a detailed report ahead of the Thursday game on November 27.

First, the Bengals will be worried even after their starter, Joe Burrow, returns. They played without their star wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, in Week 12 as he was suspended after spitting on Jalen Ramsey.

This week, Burrow will miss Tee Higgins, who suffered a concussion and did not practice. He is fourth in the league in touchdowns (7) from 40 receptions for 575 receiving yards in eleven games.

Another setback in the receiving corps is Jermaine Burton, ruled out with an ankle injury. They hoped to make up for it with their run game, but that is also facing challenges.

Running back Tahj Brooks is also out with a concussion, while another running back Samaje Perine‘s ankle injury forced the Bengals to designate him as unspecified. Both players have forty-two carries for two hundred plus rushing yards between them. It’s not only the offense that is worrying them. They are also dealing with their injured defensive star, Trey Hendrickson, who is out of the game.

He showed his impact by recording the most sacks (4) in just seven games, along with sixteen tackles (eleven solo). But he stayed away from practice the entire week with a hip/pelvis injury, worsening headaches for the team. With the questionable status of their defensive end Cameron Sample, who has played nine games, the injury woes keep piling up.

Even with all this, they are hoping for a turnaround from a 3-8 record, similar to the Ravens, who went on a five-game winning streak after Lamar Jackson returned. But head coach John Harbaugh is also dealing with identical injury concerns about his lineup.

Ravens’ run game weakened with the running back’s injury

An essential player in the Ravens’ run game, Justice Hill kept them in contention in ten games, with eighteen carries for 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

He has even helped their receivers by catching 21 passes for 169 receiving yards while scoring once. But John Harbaugh will miss him due to a neck injury.

Just as the Bengals’ offense will play below 100% capacity because of Tee Higgins’ injury, the Ravens also have similar problems. It also affects their defensive game, but not to the same extent.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan has played five games this season, recording 0.5 sacks and an assisted tackle. His injured ankle forced him to miss practice all week. With two players out of the matchup, injuries mar the divisional game.

Please don’t mistake it for making the game less competitive.

Both teams need to win to stay in the playoff picture. If the Ravens lose, they will give the Steelers a chance, who are second in the AFC North with the same 6-5 record.

Expect an all-out battle on Thanksgiving!