What Is Mitchell Tinsley’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Mitchell Anthony Robert Tinsley went undrafted at the 2023 NFL Draft. The Washington Commanders later signed him as a free agent. After spending two years in the practice squad with the Commanders, he is currently with the Cincinnati Bengals. Having penned down two massive contracts, the wide receiver currently stands on the doorstep to becoming a millionaire football player.

What is Mitchell Tinsley’s net worth?

According to Mabumbe, Mitchell Tinsley’s net worth is approximately $990,000 as of November 2025. All of his fortune came from the Commanders and the Bengals’ contract. Currently, he is associated with an agency called AthleteAgent, which acts as the WR’s agent and financial advisor.

Mitchell Tinsley’s contract breakdown

The Cincinnati Bengals signed Mitchell Tinsley for a year, offering him $960,000, alongside a workout bonus. He is currently under a Reserve/Future contract with an Exclusive Rights Free Agent in 2026. Previously, he received a three-year contract from the Washington Commanders, valued at $2,710,000, with a $15,000 signing bonus and $135,000 guaranteed.

What is Mitchell Tinsley’s salary?

Based on his Bengals‘ contract, Mitchell Tinsley’s current base salary is $960,000. During his tenure with the Commanders, the WR’s initial salary was $750,000, and it increased to $225,000 in his second year. A signing bonus was also added to his salary. Here is the entire breakdown of his salary in a tabular format.

Team Year Salary Bonus Washington Commanders 2023 $750,000 $15,000 Washington Commanders 2024 $225,000 – Cincinnati Bengals 2025 $960,000 $8,505 Total $1,935,000 $23,505

Mitchell Tinsley’s career earnings

Mitchell Tinsley’s career earnings are $1,958,505 according to Sportrac. The career earnings are derived from the addition of his salaries and bonuses outlined in his contract. The WR will likely receive better wages in the future, and his career earnings will accordingly increase.

Mitchell Tinsley’s early career

Mitchell Tinsley attended three colleges between 2018 and 2022. In 2018, he joined Hutchinson Community College, where he recorded 57 receptions for 656 yards and four touchdowns in two years for the Blue Dragons football team.

The WR then further made his move to Western Kentucky in 2020, stepping into a bigger role with the Hilltoppers. He settled in quickly, pulling in 43 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns that first season. Then everything shifted in 2021.

He found his rhythm, kept stacking plays, and finished the year with 87 receptions for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing just how much his game had grown. Finally, he attended Penn State and joined the Nittany Lions, ending the season with 51 catches for 577 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in 13 games.

Tinsley is yet to bring the spark from Penn State into his NFL career. He has only made 3 receptions for 49 yards and scored only 1 touchdown. However, that score was an exceptional one-handed reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mitchell Tinsley’s brand endorsements

As of November 2025, there is no information on Mitchell Tinsley having a brand endorsement. The endorsements come with experience and better stats in the NFL. The 26-year-old WR still has a lot of time to improve his game and get notable brand deals.

Mitchell Tinsley may not be at the top of his game, but he is dedicated to the sport. Players like Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow rate him highly. He should focus on counting every opportunity he gets and gain experience. It will not only improve his stats but also open the door for better contract offers and the chance to become a millionaire.

For now, he is just associated with the artists to create a custom THON-themed cleats as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats initiative.