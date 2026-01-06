Who Are Cam Taylor-Britt’s Parents? All About His Father Darrell Britt, Mother Courtney, and Girlfriend

It is nothing new for NFL players to get punishment, but Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt took things to a new level. Thanks to pleading guilty to reckless driving and no license, he was sentenced to five days in jail. While this news has turned heads, people want a sneak peek into the three-star recruit’s personal life, especially his parents and girlfriend.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Darrell Britt and Courtney Britt are the parents of Cam Taylor-Britt. Darrell coached his son when he was younger, while his mom likes to call herself “momager.”

Unfortunately, there is no information about her girlfriend yet.