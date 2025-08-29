Who Is Ja’Marr Chase Dating? All About the Bengals WR’s Rumored Pilates Instructor Girlfriend

Ja’Marr Chase has never needed help drawing attention, not on the field, and definitely not off it. But when a set of steamy mirror selfies surfaced, even his fans paused to ask, ‘Wait… who’s she?’ That woman, casually tucked under his arm in those viral photos, wasn’t just some mystery muse.

Her name is Deja Nicole, and while most headlines rushed to label her “Ja’Marr’s girl,” they missed the bigger picture. Because Deja’s story doesn’t start with Bengals‘ WR Ja’Marr Chase… and it sure doesn’t end there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Ja’Marr Chase’ rumored GF Deja Nicole?

Model. Influencer. Businesswoman. Deja Nicole Hiott Johnson has been orbiting fame for years now, long before the viral mirror selfies with Ja’Marr Chase. You’ve seen the photos by now, his hand placed boldly, her smile soft but knowing. It wasn’t a leak. It was a launch. And Deja, she knew exactly what she was doing.

She first hit the public eye through her relationships, the kind that land you in headlines, not hashtags. She shares one kid with former NFL wide receiver Martavis Bryant. And two with former NBA forward Gerald Green, to whom she was once married. Now she’s reportedly dating Chase, who once became the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. That title of the“First Lady of Ballers”? She’s heard it. Doesn’t seem like she minds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it’s not just about who she’s dated. Deja’s a brand. She’s built it post by post, look by look. Her TikTok is filled with curated confidence. Her Instagram has the energy of someone who knows people are watching. Not just fans but brands, too.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deja Hiott (@dejanicolehiott) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

She’s reportedly working on her own skincare line. Details? Still under wraps. But if she’s serious and insiders say she is, that move could shift how people see her. From plus-one to player. From muse to mogul.

When the photos with Chase resurfaced on X, people went looking. Someone even ran her through AI tools like Grok. But Deja didn’t need to be found. She’d already posted the images weeks earlier. That’s the thing, she’s always been in control of her spotlight.

Some fans criticize her. Others can’t help but follow. But either way, she moves the algorithm. Fast. That’s power in 2025. And she knows it. For Chase, the moment was bold. But for Deja, this was just another day knowing her angles from both career-wise and camera-wise. Say what you want about her dating history, Deja Nicole’s not chasing fame. She’s directing it.

What does Ja’Marr Chase’s rumored partner do for a living?

Deja Nicole’s name might be trending for her love life, but that’s not her full story. At 28, she’s a mom, entrepreneur, and content creator who’s been building her own platform for years, long before Ja’Marr Chase entered the picture.

She’s the founder of DN Skincare, a growing beauty brand focused on natural self-care. No flashy gimmicks, no celeb endorsements. Just Deja, showing up online, skin glowing, message clear. Her Instagram, @dejanicolehiott, doubles as both a business page and a diary. One scroll takes you from polished photoshoots to raw mom-life moments with her three kids [son Kalle Alexander Bryant (with ex Martavis Bryant), son Silas Asa Green, and daughter Giana (with ex-fiancé Gerald Green)]. It’s real, and that’s why her audience sticks around.

Her content isn’t one-note either. In between product promos, you’ll catch her hitting the mat. Deja’s currently training to become a certified Pilates instructor. She’s shared that journey too, posting videos of stretches, sweat, and slow progress. There’s something grounding about that. The glam’s still there, but it’s paired with grit.

Modeling is part of her story, too. She’s worked with swimwear and streetwear brands, showing off versatility and reach. But she’s not just posing. Every brand deal, every caption, every video, it’s part of a bigger strategy. She’s turning influence into income, and doing it her way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And through it all, she’s raising her children from previous relationships. That chapter wasn’t easy. She’s spoken out about abuse, shared court records, and used her voice to raise awareness around violence. Vulnerability like that? It’s part of her power.

So, what does Deja Nicole do for a living? A little bit of everything — and none of it by accident. She’s building a brand, not chasing clout. Running a business while running a household. From skincare to Pilates, from motherhood to modeling, she’s turned her life into a lane of its own.