Why Is Joe Burrow Wearing Sneakers on the Sidelines vs Ravens? Explaining Joe Burrow’s Shoe Change Decision in Thanksgiving Game

For a quarterback returning from a 74-day absence, every piece of equipment is scrutinized, but no one expected Joe Burrow‘s sideline sneakers to become the main event on Thanksgiving. Everyone was shocked as he came out holding a pair of sneakers in his hand. Is everything alright?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to NFL reporter Bridget Condon before the game, Burrow explained that his cleats have a carbon fiber plate that exerts pressure on his left foot toe, resulting in numbness if he wears them for too long. So, Burrow plans to wear sneakers on the sidelines between the drives.

Well, necessity is the mother of adjustment in this case. The cameraman then showed the soles of both shoes. While the carbon fiber plate was stiff, the custom shoe had a more cushion-like sole, providing Burrow with major relaxation between the plays. Sure enough, it happened in the first quarter as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he sat down on the sideline, he took off his left cleat and wore the sneaker on his left foot only, which was injured. As the Baltimore Ravens scored, he switched the shoes again and went onto the field. It might sound like a pretty obsessive idea to an outsider, but the fans loved it. It shows his commitment to the franchise and its supporters.

There have been plenty of instances when the players were forced to improvise on the field (or even during the game). In December 2024, the Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts participated in a social initiative where he ended up taking photos with the kids. But he also forgot all his shoes there, so he had to wear Jordans of two different colors. That was fine, but one of them wasn’t the Eagles’ primary color, resulting in a $5,628 fine for violating the league’s uniform and equipment rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

No, Joe Burrow will not be fined as he never got on the field in those sneakers. But the situations often force the players to adjust. Some players are more inclined towards the shoe fit than its material.

Eagles punter Braden Mann, who has played for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, revealed in 2023 that he preferred cheap synthetic cleats to the leather ones as they fit his foot more tightly. So, it goes back to personal preferences. The Cincinnati Bengals were pumped that their leader was putting every ounce of his energy into playing for them. However, the offense did not display the same determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Offense needs to support Joe Burrow

With almost two minutes remaining in the first quarter, the signal caller was on a 4th & goal. So, he looked towards his left and launched the ball to tight end Mike Gesicki. It should have been caught, but the Ravens’ safety Kyle Hamilton was putting constant pressure on.

In the end, Gesicki missed the ball, ending the Bengals’ chance to take a lead on their divisional rivals. Despite the missed opportunity, Burrow reignited the fans’ belief with a deep throw to Ja’Marr Chase.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Chase is returning from a suspension, they are playing without their receiver, Tee Higgins, who is out with a concussion. So, a win is crucial for their confidence as well. This is the time when the playoff picture starts getting clearer. With Burrow putting an all-in effort, they have a good chance of a turnaround.