Why Was Jermaine Burton Suspended Before Bills Game? How Much Will Bengals WR’s Suspension Cost Him?

ByUtsav Jain

Dec 7, 2025 | 11:36 AM EST

Jermaine Burton is out of the Week 14 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. The Bengals have notably made the call to suspend the wideout for the third time this season.

While there have been no specific details around why the suspension was necessary, the team had listed him as “conduct detrimental”.

This latest suspension will set the receiver back a total of $59,320.88, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

