Will Ja’Marr Chase Be Punished for Spitting on Jalen Ramsey? How Much Will NFL Fine Bengals WR?

During the season opener between the Eagles and Cowboys, DT Jalen Carter spat on QB Dak Prescott in anger, even before the game had started. The NFL did not take it lightly and ejected him from the game with a $57k fine. It also served as a one-game suspension. Now, the incident has been repeated. But not by an Eagles player, by the Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase. An NFL insider recently addressed the situation.

“So, going back to the Jalen Carter situation, the NFL has made it clear spitting on an opponent is now on the level of a suspension,” Garafolo recently posted on X. “Carter served his Week 1 because he was ejected before the first snap. Today’s was deep into the fourth quarter.”

During the week 11 game against the Steelers, the WR1 got into a heated argument with CB Jalen Ramsey. He then spat on his jersey, enraging Ramsey, who threw a punch at Chase’s helmet and grabbed it. Chase didn’t even react. Officials immediately flagged Ramsey for unnecessary roughness and ejected him. Will the NFL punish Chase as well now? It happened deep in the 4th quarter. So, that means the league could suspend him from the next game.

The league has fined Jalen Ramsey plenty of times in his career already. Back in 2016, he was fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness. In 2020, he paid $15,625 for fighting the Giants. The next year, he picked up two taunting fines worth $20,600. In 2022, he was hit with several penalties, including verbal abuse of an official and a helmet-to-helmet hit, which totaled $41,523. Last season, he paid $16,883 for roughing the passer, and earlier this year, the league fined him $17,389 for hitting a defenseless receiver.

The Steelers still won, so the team won’t feel too shaken. But it’s become a matter of credibility now.

Ja’Marr Chase defends himself over spitting accusation

The situation got even louder after the game. Ramsey said he had a reason for snapping.

“He spit on me, so it’s up,” the Steelers CB said. “It don’t give a f–k about football after that. Respectfully.”

Ja’Marr Chase then shared his side and strongly denied it. Chase said. He added that their trash talk lasted all game and suggested something he said might have pushed Ramsey over the edge.

“I ain’t never opened my mouth to that guy. You don’t like some of the stories I told him. We’ve been going back and forth the whole time, so I’m sure something got under his skin,” the Bengals WR clarified.

However, Ramsey’s teammates, DT Cam Heyward and CB Joey Porter Jr., claimed that Chase spat on Ramsey, which triggered the defensive player. They have been rivals for a long time now. During the first matchup of the 2025 season in week 7, the Bengals won the game. That was a blow to the Black and Gold.

During the offseason, Chase ranked his top cornerbacks on The Sitdown with Malik Wright, placing Jalen Ramsey third. Ramsey later said on The Pivot that he would win in a matchup against Chase. Week 7 gave him the chance to prove it, but Chase beat him clean on a second-and-eight snap at the Steelers’ 8-yard line, cutting left and scoring a touchdown. Ramsey said very little afterwards, only noting the team needed to be better.

This time, they revealed the intense feelings. Now, the league needs to step in to pacify.