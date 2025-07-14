With No Trey Hendrickson, Bengals Player Throws Defense Under the Bus Before Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ defense only worked because of Trey Hendrickson. Last year, the man was a one-man wrecking crew, racking up 17.5 of the team’s 36 sacks (that’s 49%) by himself. The defense just let him do his thing…. And that was the problem. They didn’t hold up their end. The Bengals gave up 25.5 points per game in 2024, surrendering a total of 434 points on the season. The rest of the defense? It was a horror show. But now? He’s gone AWOL – skipping workouts, missing meetings, and collecting fines like they’re parking tickets. And that $100k in penalties? Chump change compared to what this holdout might cost the team.

We all saw how bad things got last season. The Bengals ranked 25th in points allowed, 27th in red zone efficiency, and 29th in goal-to-go defense. The unit couldn’t get off the field either, finishing 27th on third downs. Those failures kept them 9-8 and out of the playoffs despite Joe Burrow‘s brilliance. The front office responded by replacing coordinator Lou Anarumo with Al Golden, but no scheme change can make up for Hendrickson’s absence. The standoff has turned personal. Hendrickson’s $21 million average salary now ranks 11th among edge rushers. Meanwhile, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby have landed deals worth $35 to $40 million annually.

“We have to step up and can’t have another year like last year, where the defense was pulling down the team,” said the defensive end Joseph Ossai, capturing the urgency in Cincinnati’s locker room. With Hendrickson holding out, the pressure now falls on young talents like first-round pick Shemar Stewart and 2023 top selection Myles Murphy to deliver right away in Golden’s system. That scheme was originally built around Hendrickson’s dominance, not to develop replacements. The Bengals are scrambling to get backups like Ossai and Cam Sample ready for expanded roles. It’s a contingency plan nobody wanted, but now it’s one they desperately need to work.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Cincinnati’s championship aspirations. Another season of defensive struggles would waste the prime of their $550 million offense and potentially close their championship window. As Sam Hubbard observed, “He’s wired where he could do it all day. And that’s what makes him special” – a testament to Hendrickson’s irreplaceable motor that the Bengals now risk losing. With Ossai’s warning about avoiding another defensive collapse still echoing through the facility, Cincinnati faces a brutal reality: they’re running out of time to find solutions before the season begins, and no current player can replicate what Hendrickson brings.

The numbers paint a sobering picture of life without Hendrickson at full strength. No other Bengals defender managed more than 6 sacks last season (Sam Hubbard finished second with 6, while B.J. Hill had 4.5). These statistics reveal the harsh reality of what happens when Hendrickson isn’t fully available – and the on-field struggles are just part of the problem. Off the field, his future with the team now hangs by the thinnest of threads as the standoff shows no signs of resolution.

Trey Hendrickson’s future with Bengals in doubt

Trey Hendrickson’s words from earlier this offseason now carry an unsettling weight. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years. I love this city and organization,” the star pass rusher said in May. “I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.” What initially sounded like standard negotiation talk now feels increasingly prophetic, as the Bengals enter training camp without resolving the situation.

The situation has only deteriorated since those comments. Hendrickson’s recent statement about communication breakdowns reveals deeper issues. “With the lack of communication post draft, made it evidently clear for my party that I had to inform that this might not work out,” he said. Multiple league insiders, including ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (“If no deal occurs, I’ve spoken to several people who believe Hendrickson very well might follow through on his promise to miss games or even the season,”) now believe the Bengals may be preparing to move on, citing the team’s history of parting ways with defensive stars when contracts become complicated. The departures of Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell demonstrate Cincinnati’s pattern of prioritizing financial flexibility over sentimental value.

Now the financial realities are stark. Hendrickson’s $28 million per year offer, while significant, falls well below the $35 to $40 million deals signed by comparable players like Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa. With Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins already taking up massive cap space, the Bengals seem to have made their decision. Rebuilding the defense may be easier than overpaying a 30-year-old pass rusher, even one as impactful as Hendrickson.