“You Pissed Me Off”: Russell Wilson Under Fire From Ex-NFL Star Over Controversial Joe Burrow Claim

When the recently retired Russell Wilson sat on the CBS NFL Today desk and casually claimed Joe Burrow “wants to leave” Cincinnati if the 2026 NFL season unravels, he completely overlooked the QB’s unique reality. Burrow isn’t just another high-priced franchise arm. He is Southeast Ohio royalty who grew up 2 hours east in Athens, where the local high school field is literally named Joe Burrow Stadium. To cement his homecoming, known conservative Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown even broke a decades-old organizational policy by granting Burrow the first full no-trade clause in franchise history.

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So, to treat him like someone who will leave the franchise and head to the exit so easily was downright wrong. It touched the wrong nerve for many, especially former NFL Running Back and former LSU player Leonard Fournette, to fire back at Russell Wilson. Talking on his podcast 4th And South, Fournette vented his frustration at Wilson’s for pissing him off with his comments while taking a stand for his fellow Tigers alumni.

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“Let me defend my LSU brethren right fast. Russell Wilson went on CBS today and said Joe Burrow is gone. Russell, what the f*** is you talking about? A guy of that caliber. Yeah, I understand. They went three seasons straight, you know, not going to the playoffs, right? They had injuries, you know, Chase and Higgins this year, man. Listen, when we see this team at full strength, that’s healthy, at full tilt, they are unstoppable, man.

“And Russ, for a guy your caliber that played, to say that. You had down years yourself. Let’s be real. I don’t know if you said that for clickbait, to get views. Don’t say that dumb s*** no more, bro. You done pissed me off when I heard you say that crazy a** s***, right?” Leonard Fournette stated on the show.

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Wilson made the comments during pregame coverage on The NFL Today, stating Burrow was tired of losing following recent injury-shortened campaigns. The former signal-caller openly wondered where the Bengals star would head next, questioning Burrow’s future despite the quarterback remaining under contract in Cincinnati through the 2029 season on his five-year, $275 million extension.

Since the 2022 season ended, the Cincinnati Bengals have strung together 3 campaigns with no postseason on the trot, with Joe Burrow only playing one full season due to injuries.

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Russell Wilson’s comments on Joe Burrow arrived just minutes into his CBS broadcasting debut and perhaps at the worst time possible. As just days before, Joe Burrow had firmly shut down rumors about his future.

“It was never a question in my mind (on leaving Cincinnati)… I love everything about this place, so we’re going to make it work. I’m here for the long haul,” Burrow had made his commitment clear, speaking to local reporters ahead of Week 1.

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Fournette also took issue with Wilson critiquing a younger superstar like Joe Burrow when his own career saw a pretty steep decline. After enduring his own steep decline. Across his final seasons as an active NFL QB with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, Russell Wilson struggled with consistency, taking 100 sacks in 2 turbulent years with the Broncos before being benched and eventually retiring in June 2026.

Fournette’s co-host, former Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry, pointed out that perhaps more than Joe Burrow, it is the Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor who is in the hot seat. Perhaps another disappointing season could force the Bengals front office to move on from head coach Zac Taylor, who led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season.

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“A head coach is more expendable than a good ass quarterback. When you have a great quarterback, you know, he ain’t going nowhere… And as far as after the season, offseason stuff, if anybody going nowhere anywhere, you best believe it’s not Joe Burrow. You better believe that,” Jarvis Landry explained.

“He wants all quarterbacks to lose their jobs now since he ain’t got none,” Landry concluded the segment by calling out Russell Wilson and taking a shot at the retired QB.