Zac Taylor Addresses Joe Burrow’s Social Life As Bengals QB Breaks Silence on Offseason Hobbies

Joe Burrow’s offseason has drawn plenty of attention, but his head coach is not bothered by it. Zac Taylor made it clear he trusts his quarterback and believes Burrow knows how to stay focused. For the Bengals boss, the main thing is simple: Burrow can enjoy his time away, but football still comes first.

“I don’t keep tabs on his social life.” Zac Taylor said on NFL on ESPN on May 5, 2026, “The fanatics part was that falls into my world, so we gave him approval to do it. I did not watch it. I was at the Nebraska Vanderbilt Sweet 16 game or a round of 32 game, but I didn’t want to watch that part of it, and fortunately, we got through it, and he was able to go out there and compete, which is what he’s all about, and you’re promoting the league, and so I think that’s all great. But we got through it. Now we focus on the Bengals.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Zac Taylor simply does not care what his star quarterback does on weekends. While fans track every red carpet appearance, the head coach only stepped in to approve a flag football game. Even then, Taylor chose not to watch, trusting his players completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Burrow gave Cincinnati Bengals fans a scare during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles on March 21, 2026. Playing with his usual competitive energy, Burrow took dives and hits while trying to win, leaving many fans worried about a possible injury.

From the Kentucky Derby to the Miami Grand Prix, Burrow lived a fast-paced offseason. He wore a custom suit to the Met Gala and was photographed leaving an after-party alongside Olivia Ponton. He even attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party, rubbing shoulders with Hollywood stars. At that party, Burrow sparked social media buzz after being photographed in a car with Alix Earle, Tate McRae, and Stassie Karanikolaou.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 08: Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor in a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 8, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 08 Ravens at Bengals Icon16823010870

Another moment that caught attention came when he was seen chatting with Jessica Alba in Las Vegas, though it was later described as a casual interaction. With so much attention on his personal life recently, fans continue to follow Burrow’s every move off the field. Now, the Bengals quarterback has also started opening up about some of his unique offseason hobbies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Burrow opens up about his favorite offseason hobbies

After a tough 2025 season cut short by a serious turf toe injury, the Bengals star needed a total physical and mental reset. Before throwing touchdowns again, he wanted to heal up at home. This is why his downtime looks surprisingly normal.

ADVERTISEMENT

It looks like Burrow is using this offseason as a chance to fully reset and enjoy time away from football. In an interview with Vanity Fair on Tuesday, the Bengals quarterback opened up about some of his favorite hobbies.

“I was excited about the new Pokémon collab Legos,” Burrow said. “I haven’t started them yet. I have them sitting at home for when things calm down a little bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also shared that his newest Lego set looks like a galaxy painting with heavy texture and a built-in frame, adding that he plans to hang it on a wall at home. Additionally, Burrow has been spending a lot of time learning piano by watching YouTube videos.

“I started when I tore a ligament in my wrist in 2023, just trying to get my dexterity back. I was like, ‘Man, this is pretty freaking fun,’” Burrow said. He added that he can now play several old songs by Kanye West, including “Runaway.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with the hobbies and busy social life, Burrow is still preparing for the new season. He has continued training with longtime quarterback coach Jordan Palmer while also spending time with teammates Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Mike Gesicki.