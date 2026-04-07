Zac Taylor and Bengals Go Local With Defensive Search as Top Cincinnati Bearcats Prospect Pays Visit

Essentials Inside The Story Cincinnati Bengals are urgently searching for defensive answers

A local prospect's rapid rise has turned him into a tempting solution

The Bengals may face a tougher decision than expected on how far they're willing to go

The Cincinnati Bengals knew they needed a defensive overhaul even before they wrapped up the 2025 season. A poor combination of linebackers remained at the center of this failure. However, the answer to the Bengals’ league-worst defensive ranking might be just a few miles down the road. As Zac Taylor scours the 2026 draft board, a top prospect from their own backyard is making a compelling case.

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“Bearcats star Jake Golday having top-30 visit with Bengals,” Cincy Jungle wrote on X on April 5, 2026.

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The Bengals added defensive depth by adding defensive end Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook last month. However, their search for a seasoned linebacker continues, as the team couldn’t secure one during free agency. Keeping their struggles on that side of the ball in mind, the Bengals are expected to go big in the upcoming 2026 draft. They would likely add more key defensive pieces to bolster the unit.

Reports suggest Zac Taylor may target Cincinnati Bearcats’ Jake Golday. The Bengals possess eight picks spread across each round except for the fifth. It also includes the 10th overall selection, which can help them check Golday off their wishlist. During Golday’s appearance on the Up & Adams Show two weeks ago, he revealed his plans to fly to Cincinnati for a top-30 visit before the draft event in Pittsburgh, starting April 23.

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According to the reports, the Bengals could go after Golday on Day 2. As for his qualities, Golday is known for his strong build, explosive speed, and firm tackling techniques. Jake had a breakout season in his second year with the Bearcats after playing three seasons at Central Arkansas, where he played both defensive end and linebacker. He exploded and nearly doubled his tackle count in 2025, recording 104 compared to his production the previous season.

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He also posted an impressive 3.5 sacks and three passes defended last year. Moreover, his snap counts reflect his rich experience playing both on and off the ball. Other high-round options who could give him competition include the Ohio Buckeyes’ Sonny Styles and the Texas Longhorns’ Anthony Hill. The desperation to add reliable linebackers follows a terrible 2025 season, in which Cincinnati’s defense ranked second-last in the league.

The unit surrendered an awful 382.1 yards per game. Their linebacker trio of Oren Burks, Demetrius Knight Jr, and Barrett Carter failed miserably, receiving poor PFF defensive grades of 30.2, 40.2, and 39.5, respectively. They also placed above 80th out of 88 linebackers. While Knight Jr and Carter could improve through practice, relying on the 31-year-old Burks for the primary veteran presence could be a mistake.

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He ranked dead last among the 88 qualified linebackers and struggled in coverage, posting a poor 28.1 coverage grade. He also recorded just 17 solo tackles with zero sacks and interceptions. Meanwhile, the update on Jake Golday comes after he turned heads at the NFL Combine and Pro Day.

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Golday’s powerful performance at the Combine boosts competition for Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday has emerged as a top selection in this year’s draft. He started his college career in 2021 as a pass rusher but finished it as an elite linebacker. Besides his sterling 2025 season, his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine further brightened his prospects. He completed the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds and also recorded a 39-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-5 broad jump. Speaking with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo, the player spoke about his performance.

“I’m super proud of the numbers I posted at the NFL Combine, but I think I can do a little better,” Golday said. “I’ve been working closely with my trainers since the combine ended, and we feel strongly that I can improve some of the numbers at pro day. Hopefully, I’ll have a great showing.”

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Imago Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Credits: X/DraftDiamonds

Golday improved his score at Pro Day by running the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds. However, his performance at the league’s pre-draft event in February was enough to attract many teams. These included the Cardinals, the Raiders, the Panthers, the Steelers, the Titans, and the Packers. He revealed he had four virtual interviews per week after that.

Later, he also met the Giants and the Jets at Pro Day on March 24, 2026. When asked about what kind of impact he wants to make at the next stage, Golday seemed too excited.

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“I’m going to be an immediate contributor,” he said. “I’m going to put in the effort, just like I did when I first got to Cincinnati. I’ve proven I can adapt to the learning curve. I’m going to do whatever is asked of me. I’m a great guy in the locker room. I flip a switch when I get on the field. I can’t wait to put my best foot forward and get to work. I’m going to attack special teams, defensive end, linebacker, whatever it might be. I can’t wait.”

With such high demand, Zac Taylor and the Bengals are in for some serious competition to lock in Jake Golday.