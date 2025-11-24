Zac Taylor Confirms Joe Burrow Decision After Week 12 Loss to Patriots

Even before the Cincinnati Bengals played their last game, the only question on everyone’s mind was whether quarterback Joe Burrow would start. Unfortunately, they faced a tough loss to the New England Patriots in Week 12 with no Burrow in sight. However, now coach Zac Taylor has delivered some good news about whether the player will play in the next game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I anticipate him playing, but we’ll continue to work through the week,” Taylor said. “We’ll continue with that mindset. It looks like he’s in good shape right now to be ready to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently confirmed Joe’s anticipation on X that Burrow will probably play Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. The two-time Pro Bowl sustained a Grade 3 turf toe injury in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has been away since then, and fans can’t wait to have him back on the field. But how will Taylor keep Burrow safe once he returns?

“There’s a balance there of obviously him coming off of injury. You want to be very mindful of that,” he replied. “And a lot of that will be up to him as he feels his pocket movement and his play style. Those are decisions that he’s gonna have to feel out as he goes forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Taylor didn’t mince words, saying there’s only so much a coaching staff can control. Given the NFL’s physical nature, he thinks the risks are hard to avoid, and one can’t go out there with “kid gloves.” Ultimately, it’s on Burrow to protect himself as plays unfold. The coach also announced that quarterback Joe Flacco will serve as a backup if Burrow resumes his starting role.

Right after Taylor’s update, the quarterback himself made a surprising announcement. He shared a mirror selfie on his Instagram story, along with a two-word message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“He’s back,” he wrote.

The first-round pick practiced on Wednesday and Thursday last week. However, a limited session on Friday led Taylor to start Flacco against the Patriots. In other news, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo confirmed that wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson will be out.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Joe Burrow out, the Patriots register a historic win

With the Week 12 win, head coach Mike Vrabel’s Patriots made history by becoming the first NFL team to win ten consecutive games. The team’s offense struggled from the injuries of left guard Jared Wilson and rookie left tackle Will Campbell. Wilson hurt his ankle on the game’s first series, while Campbell sustained a knee injury in the third quarter.

Yet, rookie quarterback Drake Maye exploded for 294 passing yards while completing 22 of 35 passes and also scored a touchdown. In addition, the defense and special teams stepped up, with kicker Andy Borregales scoring four field goals. On the other hand, the Bengals’ QB Flacco threw for 183 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was able to complete only 19 of the 37 total passes.

The franchise was missing key players such as wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins. Chase was serving a suspension for spitting on cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Week 11, while Tee Higgins exited the game with a concussion. Now, the Bengals are gearing up to face the Ravens, who are ruling the AFC North with a 6-5 record. All eyes will be on Joe Burrow as he’s expected to come back.