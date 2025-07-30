Zac Taylor Cuts $1.7M Star With Broken Neck as Bengals Make Roster Move Hours After Trey Hendrickson Return

How fast can a franchise pivot from fortune to uncertainty in the NFL? For the Cincinnati Bengals, the answer is found in a single training camp window, a day that started with a defensive anchor’s return and ended with a roster move that’s sending shockwaves through the Queen City. “Every rep matters,” Zac Taylor told local media last week, hinting at the unforgiving competition for roster spots. But no one suspected how quickly sentiment could swing from hope to heartbreak after a 27-year-old back’s comeback bid ran out of time.

The Bengals have spent the offseason toeing the line between loyalty and necessity, all while juggling contract drama and a running back room in flux. Trey Hendrickson showing up after his contract holdout instantly brought a jolt to a defense that ranked middle-of-the-pack in sacks last year, triggering optimism about a unit hungry to rebound. Yet, as the franchise celebrated its All-Pro edge rusher returning to the fold, with simmering talks for a long-term extension still on the table, the front office made a cut that reorders the backfield hierarchy and closes the door, for now, on one of the NFL’s toughest comeback stories.

Zac Taylor and the Bengals released running back Zack Moss just hours after Hendrickson arrived at camp. Moss, who restructured his original $3.5 million deal to a $1.7 million cap hit this season, spent the past eight months fighting to return from a broken neck that fractured his C6 vertebra in three places, an injury that left him with numb fingers and a cautious medical timetable. Moss didn’t retire, opting instead for rehab and returning to a locker room where he’d lost his starting role to Chase Brown. In his own words, Moss accepted the uncertainty: “I don’t have any expectations, honestly. I just do what I got to do and things go from there”.

The Bengals’ decision is both ruthless and revealing. Moss managed just 242 rushing yards and two scores across eight games last season before the injury, a far cry from his 794 yards and five-touchdown peak with Indianapolis a year prior. With Brown surging and a string of young backs (including rookie Tahj Brooks and veteran Samaje Perine) ready for expanded roles, Cincinnati seized the moment to clear $1.2 million in cap space while taking $1.88 million in dead money. The move signals an unambiguous commitment to Brown as RB1, whose breakout down the stretch, 990 yards, 7 TDs in 2024, cemented his status as a potential “league winner” with three-down versatility.

“I could have stayed at home and not left my wife and two kids by herself… My intention is to be here, to do what I have to do rehab-wise and then go from there,” Moss told The Athletic, underlining the emotional toll and family sacrifice behind his decision to continue playing. His words paint a picture of a player torn between personal responsibilities and professional passion, but the sport is as harsh as life.

Zac Taylor’s roster shuffle deepens as Bengals reset depth chart after Moss release

With Moss cleared off the books and rookie center Seth McLaughlin passing his physical, the Bengals’ training camp roster is getting a much-needed health injection. McLaughlin, previously on the Active/Non-Football Injury list recovering from a torn Achilles, is now available to join practice, adding depth to a line undergoing its own face-lift. His activation helps stabilize an interior group that’s shuffled through rookies and free agents in a search for starting cohesion.

Meanwhile, at the top of the depth chart, Chase Brown’s grip on the RB1 spot is nearly vice-like after outpacing all other Cincy backs in efficiency last year (4.3 YPC, 3.08 YAC per attempt). The only significant challenge could come from the committee of Perine, a pass-game asset in his first Bengals stint, and Brooks, who’s already turned heads with early receiving work. With Moss off the roster, everyone in that room knows what’s at stake: every rep is an audition, and every carry is a test of the team’s evolving identity.

via Reuters American Football – NFL – Super Bowl LVI – Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, United States – February 13, 2022 Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor REUTERS/Mike Segar

Yet, for all the focus on who’s next up after a major fight broke out in camp, Taylor’s handling of Moss is a reminder of the league’s reality: there’s no room for sentiment when the window for a title is open. “It could be difficult to return to peak production,” The Athletic noted about Moss’s future chances, but in a league built on next-man-up, his story may be unfinished, even if this chapter in Cincinnati is closed.

As the sun sets on a day that brought both a Pro Bowler’s comeback and a comeback attempt cut short, the Bengals’ 2025 outlook is sharper, and their margin for error, thinner. There’s no soft landing here, not with a roster still recalibrating after so much change. The real question now: will this cold calculation give Cincy just enough edge to keep pace in a loaded AFC, or is the cost of business about to hit even closer to home?