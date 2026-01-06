Zac Taylor Provides Update on Future of Bengals Coaching Staff After Making Major Roster Decisions

Essentials Inside The Story Despite a disappointing 6-11 finish, Zac Taylor chooses continuity

Al Golden remains at the center of attention after a rough defensive season

Early signings and extensions hint that Cincinnati's real changes are already underway

After the Week 18 loss, the Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up the season with a painful 6-11 record. But instead of drowning in disappointment, the team is already planning its next move. Head coach Zac Taylor, who gets another year with the Bengals, is back in action. Despite a rough season, the coach chooses stability over sweeping changes.

“#Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they won’t make any staff changes, so DC Al Golden is back for a second season — and Cincinnati is officially running it back with the same front office and coaching staff,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X.

The Bengals are sticking with their head coach and current leadership group as they prepare for the next season. As for Al Golden, it was his first season with the team as defensive coordinator, and it didn’t go smoothly. The franchise ranked second last in overall defense, finishing last against the run and 26th against the pass. And yet, Zac Taylor seems confident in his coaching staff and wants to remain patient with them.

Further, the coach has a good reason to stick with Golden, given his stellar record. The veteran coach’s first stint with the Bengals came in 2020 when he joined as a linebackers coach. He was part of the defense that helped the team reach its first Super Bowl in 33 years. The year 2022 saw his departure from the NFL as he joined college football, serving as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator. His unit led the team to enter its first national championship since 1988.

On January 23, 2025, he returned to Cincinnati after the team fired former DC Lou Anarumo for missing the postseason. It happened again this year, with statistics presenting a clear picture of their defensive struggles. So, turning that around will be Golden’s biggest challenge next year. Meanwhile, Zac Taylor’s team heads into the next season with major roster shake-ups.

Zac Taylor’s team moves quickly with roster changes

The AFC North team is wasting no time in making necessary changes following the end of its season. Just a day after their 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the front office sprang into action. They sealed their reserve/future deals and short-term extensions to shape their roster early on. In total, Cincinnati signed 13 players to reserve/future contracts.

The defensive side saw the addition of linebackers Liam Anderson and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, defensive tackle Howard Cross III, cornerbacks Jalen Kimber and Bralyn Lux, and safety Russ Yeast. On the offensive side, the team welcomed running back Gary Brightwell, center Jacob Bayer, quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receivers Xavier Johnson and Jordan Moore, and offensive tackles Andrew Coker and Javon Foster.

Besides these signings, Cincinnati also extended the contracts of six restricted free agents by one year. These players include wide receiver Mitch Tinsley, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, tight end Cam Grandy, linebacker Shaka Heyward, and safety PJ Jules. Many of these players turned heads this season with their terrific showings. Tinsley, who already had fans rooting for him since the preseason, finished the campaign with eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the linebackers added much-needed depth and special teams support, and Jules remains a steady option at safety, especially with Geno Stone’s future on the line. With the same coaching staff and early roster decisions already in motion, the Bengals have been proactive. Now, it’ll be interesting to see how they build from here. If the coaching staff works effectively, fans might expect a stronger performance next season.