Zac Taylor Receives Unfortunate $56.5M News on Trading Away Joe Burrow Amid Bengals QB’s Frustrations

Joe Burrow’s recent comments after a week 14 loss to the Bills have shocked Cincinnati. He sounded done fighting for a lost cause as the 4-9 Bengals sit far from the playoffs. Those statements by the quarterback ignited fierce trade rumors, dumping a devastating $56.5 million news right into head coach Zac Taylor’s lap.

“On the Bengals’ side of things, trading Burrow next spring would result in a substantial dead cap hit. We’re talking $56.5 million in dead money, and maybe even a bit more if it happens after the fifth day of the new league year in March,” Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated noted.

That crushing figure stems straight from Burrow’s blockbuster 2023 rookie extension. He locked in a five-year deal worth $275 million, complete with a $40 million signing bonus up front. The Bengals guaranteed $219 million of it, tying their hands tight.

Imago December 01, 2024: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 passes the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20241201_zma_c04_465 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

This year alone, his $25.25 million base salary combines with a $10 million signing bonus and $4.725 million workout bonus. All that piles into a $46 million cap hit for 2025. However, trading him next spring would explode $56.5 million in dead money on the books. And hold off until after June 1, 2026, and it barely dips to around $56 million still.

But push the decision to 2027, and the dead money finally eases to just over $20 million. This structure screams short-term trap for Zac Taylor. The Bengals cannot escape without massive pain right now. It forces them to ride with Burrow through the storm.

Ragatz cleverly pointed to the Vikings as a potential escape hatch. JJ McCarthy continues to stumble through his second season. Another year of struggles looms large for them as the 5-8 Vikings wallow dead last in the NFC North.

Joe Burrow’s real breaking point and the mindset shift

Burrow snatched his first victory right after shaking off that nasty grade 3 turf toe injury. Who Dey dared to hope again. Then came the harsh thud of a 34-39 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It crushed the momentum and forced Burrow to confront harsh realities. The 4-9 slide left him soul-searching for everything.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing this,” said Burrow. “I have been through a lot. If it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for? That’s the mindset I am trying to bring to the table.”

Burrow also added how he’s been dealing with football and personal struggles, with injuries standing as one of the major reasons for his torment. Each time he hits the shelf, the Cincinnati Bengals’ entire season unravels without mercy.

Back in 2020, Burrow suffered the nightmare combo of a torn MCL, ACL, PCL, and meniscus. The Bengals staggered to a dismal 4-11 record that year. Jump to 2023, and a wrist injury sidelined him once again. They barely clawed to 9-8. Last season offered a slight twist with Burrow earning Pro Bowl honors, but Cincinnati settled for another 9-8 finish. This brutal pattern haunts every step. His health dictates their fate completely.

Looking ahead, Cincinnati welcomes the 6-7 Baltimore Ravens to Paycor Stadium next. Can Burrow rediscover his love for the game again? Or will that $56.5 million anchor drag them all down?