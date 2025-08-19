Zac Taylor Seemingly Confirms Trey Hendrickson Will Leave Bengals After Clearing Stance on Trade Talks

Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals look like they’re circling the same point without landing on it. Ahead of the Monday night matchup against the Commanders, the veteran pass rusher admitted to ESPN that only one detail is keeping a fresh deal from being signed. The two sides aren’t exactly miles apart, but the smallest gap often turns into the widest chasm in NFL negotiations.

So what’s stalling things? He revealed that the Bengals and his camp see eye to eye on the length of the deal and even the overall dollar figure. The real sticking point is the guaranteed money. They need to resolve the matter before they can make a new deal. Even though Hendrickson traveled with the team to Washington, he still chose not to suit up, showing just how frozen this impasse remains.

Then came the twist. When Zac Taylor sat down for his press conference, the big question dropped: “There was a report yesterday that you are actively listening to teams regarding Trey Hendrickson?” His reply was blunt and dismissive. “I got nothing to do with that,” Taylor said. Reading between the lines, the Bengals’ head coach might not even be sweating the idea of losing his star. In fact, he hinted that the defense feels strong enough to hold its own without Hendrickson on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As senior writer, Paul Dehner Jr. broke down Taylor’s tone after the game, pointing out his confidence. “Comfortable with defense based off what he’s seen in practices. Pointed out many days they’re giving offense a hard time.” Taylor doubled down on that optimism himself, saying, “It’s preseason. I feel really excited about where our defense is at… We’re not pushing the envelope with what we are asking them to do. I know what I see every day in practice and I’m excited about the direction.” That’s not the voice of a coach worried about a potential departure.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Still, Hendrickson’s resume is impossible to ignore. He led the entire league in sacks last season with 17.5, matching his mark from the year before. His 35 sacks over the last two years top the NFL, and he has logged at least 13.5 sacks in four of the past five campaigns. At the end of the day, Hendrickson is entering the final year of his deal, and nothing positive. While Zac Taylor seems ready to roll forward without him, one of the Bengals’ AFC rivals is watching this saga very closely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patriots circle Trey Hendrickson as Bengals open the trade door

The rumor mill in the Queen City just hit another level. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news that the Bengals are officially open to moving their defensive star. “With contract talks at an impasse, the Bengals are listening to trade offers for four-time Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport,” Pelissero said. “No deal is imminent. But the NFL’s reigning sack leader is available for the right price.”

And that’s where Mike Vrabel’s Patriots enter the chat. New England/Midwest Beat Writer Zach Gatsby shared, “The #Patriots have reached out to the Cincinnati Bengals to inquire about the status of All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson.” For a team in transition, that’s a massive swing if they actually pull it off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini shed more light on what the Bengals want in return. “Cincinnati’s asking price included a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources,” Russini said. “The player heading back does not have to be a pass rusher.”

Patriots executive vice president Eliot Wolf didn’t shy away either, saying Monday he’d “be willing to trade a second or even a first-round draft pick for the right player.” Ultimately, the question in Foxborough becomes simple: Do they see Hendrickson as that guy? The Patriots could definitely use a dominant edge rusher, and Hendrickson’s track record makes him exactly the type of player worth the gamble.