Zac Taylor Throws Bengals Locker Room Under the Bus After Joe Burrow’s Embarrassing Loss

Joe Burrow, who usually avoids preseason action like a cold plunge, decided it was finally time to change the script. The Bengals quarterback suited up with one clear goal: get this team out of their annual September funk. Even HC Zac Taylor admitted it, saying the team’s trying to avoid another slow start, and early reps could “spark” things.

To be fair, Cincinnati has earned a reputation for snoozing through opening weeks. Burrow’s been part of that problem, starting past seasons sluggishly before ramping up late. So yes, getting some game snaps before Week 1 makes sense. But unfortunately for the Who Dey Nation, the result was the same—the Bengals fell short, losing 34-27 to the Eagles. Not the kind of early momentum the city was craving.

Then came Zac Taylor’s press conference, and it wasn’t pretty. The Bengals’ head coach looked rattled and didn’t hold back. “Never really got a good rhythm there to get on track. Felt like we were behind the sticks quite a bit,” he said, before pointing fingers at the locker room itself. “And just as a whole, I say the communication really just, you know, we had too many guys free. Whether it be the run game, whether it be in protection, on some simple stuff that we shouldn’t have.”

That could’ve been chalked up as honest critique. But Taylor went further, and this is where it got spicy: “This was a team effort in the loss… There’s a lot of things we’ve got to fix as a team.”

Still, let’s not ignore what Burrow brought. After a rocky first pass to Tee Higgins, Joey B dialed in—completing nine straight for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Sure, it came against Eagles backups, but it was a much-needed spark. And maybe the only highlight of the night.

Add in Ja’Marr Chase’s electric outing—four catches, 77 yards, one touchdown (plus one nullified by a penalty)—and it wasn’t all gloom. With another preseason tilt on Aug. 18 vs. Washington, and Taylor feels starters need “more preseason snaps than he ever has before,” the Jungle isn’t panicking.

Zac Taylor’s unusual Joe Burrow decision

Fans in The Jungle have seen Burrow sit out exhibition games before to avoid any unnecessary injury risks. But this time, things felt different. After missing chunks of previous seasons, Burrow clearly needed early reps. And with September right around the corner, Zac Taylor recently confirmed it was go time for his star quarterback.

Naturally, the decision sparked a wave of reactions across the Queen City. For the first time in years, Taylor broke tradition and told everyone that Burrow would play real preseason minutes. “Several big-name starters won’t suit up,” Taylor noted before the Eagles game. That list included familiar names like Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, and Dax Hill. But not Burrow. Not this time. The coach’s shift marked a dramatic turn from his usual cautious tone—and fans knew it wasn’t just a random move.

In fact, NFL insider Ian Rapoport put it best: “#Bengals coach Zac Taylor tells reporters that QB Joe Burrow and other big-name players will play several series on Thursday night and more in game two against the #Commanders. New way of doing it, with eyes on starting fast.” It’s a big change for a coach who, until now, treated Burrow like fragile glass in August. But with the Bengals’ slow starts stacking up in past seasons, Taylor’s new strategy is all about early rhythm—and early wins.

Moreover, Burrow won’t take the field alone. He’ll be flanked by his full supporting cast—Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown, and the full O-line. Even Amarius Mims, banged up but determined, is playing. As Taylor said, it’s all about “starting fast.” The message? No more waiting till October to get going.