Zac Taylor Wants New QB Signing as Bengals Put Joe Burrow On Notice

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks off the field at halftime during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Cardinals at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228044

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks off the field at halftime during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Cardinals at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228044

Essentials Inside The Story Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that the team plans to add a QB via draft or free agency

Bengals are considering a restructure of Burrow’s $275 million extension

Joe Burrow is set to carry a $48 million cap hit in 2026

In Joe Burrow, Cincy had a gift. He lifted a franchise that had not been to the Super Bowl since 1988 and gave them a reason to believe again. For years, there were no real questions at the position. But last season changed everything, and now head coach Zac Taylor is signaling a shift.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Zac Taylor says it’s ‘fair to say’ the team will be looking to add a QB in some capacity with draft or free agency,” Fox 19 sports anchor Jeremy Rauch reported on February 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor is not looking to replace Burrow, but the message carries an unmistakable subtext. The Bengals need reliable depth behind their franchise quarterback. And after the way their 2025 season unfolded, that need has never been more urgent.​

Burrow opened the season in commanding fashion, leading the Bengals to a 17-16 win over the Browns in Week 1. He was on a roll to do the same in Week 2. But instead, a serious Grade 3 turf toe injury sidelined him, and it was quickly labeled a season-ending blow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backup quarterback Jake Browning stepped in and carved out a win against the Jaguars, but the offense stalled after that. The Bengals eventually reached out for veteran help, trading for Joe Flacco from the Browns to stabilize the offense. But even that was not enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

By the time Burrow returned in Week 15, the Bengals were sitting at 4-9. The 29-year-old gave everything he had to revive a lost season. But Cincinnati finished 6-11, placed third in the AFC North, and missed the postseason entirely.

So now Taylor looks to the draft, free agency, or a trade to land a quarterback who can hold things together in case of emergencies. Both Flacco and Browning are headed to free agency this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Browning is unlikely to return after his struggles, but Flacco remains a viable option for the Bengals. His projected market value on Spotrac sits at $5.59 million for the 2026 season.

That’s a manageable number for Zac Taylor and the Bengals’ front office. The Bengals currently carry almost $53 million in cap room. But that number can evaporate quickly once roster priorities stack up. And Burrow’s cap hit is a figure the front office is watching closely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duke Tobin opens the door on restructuring Joe Burrow’s massive contract

The Bengals addressed those financial realities head-on at the Combine in Indianapolis. Among the topics on the table: the roster, free agency strategy, and whether Joe Burrow’s contract could be restructured to free up more room to build a championship-caliber team around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look at all areas to increase our competitiveness if we have to. Cap dollars have to be counted. And so if we can accomplish what we want to accomplish without pushing things into future problems, we’ll do that,” Director of player personnel Duke Tobin said on February 24.

“If we need that [Burrow’s contract restructuring], we’ll consider that as well. As I said, we’re open to doing anything we need to do to improve our team to the point where we’re satisfied we’re going to win a championship.”

That contract in question is the five-year, $275 million extension Burrow signed in 2023. In 2026, he is set to carry a base salary of $25.25 million against a total cap hit of nearly $48 million. That is a significant number. But it is also a number the Bengals have the tools to trim, if they choose to.​

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is where it gets interesting. If the Bengals restructure Burrow’s deal (similar to how the Chiefs have done for Patrick Mahomes to create cap flexibility), Cincinnati could save approximately $19.2 million, per Over The Cap.

That kind of savings does not just solve one problem. It gives the franchise the financial flexibility to address needs on both offense and defense, lock down key free agents, and build the kind of depth that can survive a long playoff run.