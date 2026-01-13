Joe Burrow Predicted to Lose Trey Hendrickson for Big Money Move Amid Uncertain Bengals Future

Essentials Inside The Story Will the Carolina Panthers sign Try Hendrickson?

The Panthers need a veteran to guide their young roster.

Will Hendrickson's exit prove to be costly for the Bengals?

Trey Hendrickson‘s tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals appears to be on thin ice, and a new suitor is reportedly preparing a massive offer to lure him away. With the Carolina Panthers, very desperate to rebuild their pass rush, they might pay a hefty price to acquire the veteran, which could set a new market standard for defensive ends north of 30.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the reports, the Panthers may break the bank to bolster their defense by bringing in the veteran Hendrickson, who has been in the league for nearly a decade and has a proven record as an edge rusher. The Panthers signed two rookie edge rushers from the 2025 NFL Draft, but their inexperience was evident as the season progressed. Ranking 24th in the pass rush win rate this season, they need a proven star like Trey Hendrickson to anchor the defense.

Considering Hendrickson’s age, the Panthers could also explore other options. But at the same time, relying on another young player could prove costly as rookie Panthers linebackers, Princely Umanmielen (24 total tackles in 16 games) and Nic Scourton (47 total tackles in 17 games), are both only 21. Therefore, working closely with an established player like Trey Hendrickson would accelerate their growth as edge rushers and defensive players.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that being said, the Panthers have put up a strong defensive performance in the 2025 season compared to their previous ones. The Carolina team was ranked at No. 16 in total defense (20th in Rushing Defense and 14th in Passing Defense).

Hendrickson’s numbers suggest why the Panthers should go all in for Trey Hendrickson. In nine NFL seasons (four with the New Orleans Saints and five with the Cincinnati Bengals), he has played 117 games, recording 236 combined tackles, 81.0 sacks, and 15 forced fumbles. His great first step, diverse pass-rushing ability, and high motor make him a top edge rusher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hendrickson’s departure will be a big blow to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals

While this is hopeful news for the Carolina Panthers, Hendrickson’s exit is a worrying sign for Joe Burrow and Co. The Bengals already had a dismal season, and the experienced defensive end’s departure would further weaken the defense next season, especially in the pass rush. Take the 2024 season, for example, when Hendrickson recorded almost half of the Bengals’ sacks the whole season (17.5 out of 36). The numbers show his unparalleled contribution to the Bengals’ defense.

However, the 31-year-old had a forgettable 2025 due to a pelvic injury. He played only 7 games, recording a total of 16 tackles and 4 sacks, and the Bengals felt his absence after Week 8. Players like Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy haven’t been able to deliver at a top level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Bengals ranked 26th in the passing defense, 32nd in the rushing defense, and 31st in total defense. Despite Joe Burrow’s brilliance on offense, the Bengals’ defensive woes may remain next season unless they bring in a suitable replacement for Trey Hendrickson.