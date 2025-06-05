Berea Mayor Confirms Jimmy Haslam’s Contributions to Community as Browns Gets $600M Boost

The District 46 groundbreaking marks more than just the start of construction; it signals a deeper investment in the local community by Jimmy Haslam, his family, and the entire Browns organization.

Pulling together a $200 million mixed-use project on 16 acres was no simple task. The land was split into nearly 50 parcels. Some had multiple owners. Others involved long-term tenants and neighborhood institutions. To make it all work, Jimmy Haslam’s Browns had to go beyond business; they had to build trust. They helped tenants with relocation and even gifted a brand-new, mortgage-free church to Mount Zion Baptist. Every move showed a focus on people, not just property, reflecting the Haslams’ belief that a football team should elevate the community it calls home.

That message came through clearly when Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem took the mic at the ceremony. “The project we celebrate today was complicated,” Kleem said. “There were over a hundred individuals that the Haslam team had to work with to make this a reality….There were people who lived here who were, their properties were bought. They might have been a tenant. It was an apartment. They were given six months of free rent before they had to move.” So, he credited the Browns’ patience and empathy, saying their people-first approach was key to earning the community’s support.

Kleem also praised leaders behind the scenes—Drave Jenkins, Mike Nicolas, Monica Lentz, Ted Taewang, and others. “They took the time to care for and understand each person as an individual,” he said. “This expansion is a testimony to their values and their belief in this city.”

While Berea celebrated its moment, another major development picked up steam nearby. On the same day, Ohio Senate Republicans proposed a $600 million budget contribution to support the Browns’ $2.4 billion domed stadium and entertainment complex in Brook Park. It matched the Ohio House’s earlier approval and aligned with what Jimmy Haslam’s family had been pushing for: a state-backed investment in a one-of-a-kind opportunity. If finalized by June 30, the stadium project could get the green light.

“This is the transformation we’ve been working for, hoping for,” Kleem said in closing. “All our hard work has finally paid off.” And with that, the moment became more than just groundbreaking—it became a promise. A promise that the Browns aren’t just building buildings. They’re building futures. They’re honoring their beginnings, choosing to grow not apart from the community but with it. As steel rises and blueprints come to life, Berea stands not in the shadow of what’s next but in the light of what’s possible.

What’s Coming to Berea: Jimmy Haslam’s Browns Unveil Vision for New HQ District

District 46 is more than just an expansion—it’s a long-term vision for Berea’s future. The 16-acre development surrounds the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and brings in new energy. At its center stands The Barker Hotel, a tribute portfolio property by Marriott. It will include a restaurant, meeting spaces, a bar, and a fitness center, making it a draw for fans, professionals, and visitors alike.

The Browns also plan to improve community health and access. University Hospitals will run a new sports medicine facility, while a public field house will serve athletes of all levels. Market-rate apartments, 30,000 square feet of retail, and a parking garage will round out the neighborhood. The goal? To build a vibrant, walkable community right around the team’s home base.

This mission came to life during a live WKYC Channel 3 broadcast. Reporters Peter and Christy were joined by Brian McCary, who reported live from the groundbreaking. When asked about the scene in Berea, McCary highlighted the Browns’ aim to create lasting community impact. He emphasized that this wasn’t tied to the possible relocation—but rather a private, purposeful expansion of the team’s Morgan Field headquarters.

The segment ended with a tease. Coming up at 6, Peter and Christy promised the Browns’ reaction to the $600 million state funding proposal for the Brook Park dome. While that deal continues to evolve, District 46 is already in motion—a reminder that the Browns’ future still has deep roots in Berea.