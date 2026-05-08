Bernie Kosar Honors Late Cleveland Browns Superfan Who Saved His Life During Liver Transplant

For Bernie Kosar, life is no longer just about football. After a devastating health crisis nearly cost him everything, hope came from a 21-year-old Browns superfan, Bryce Dunlap. Thanks to his final gift, Bernie Kosar found hope during last year’s liver transplant. Now, Kosar is honoring the young man whose compassion turned tragedy into hope.

“Today I want to honor and celebrate Bryce on his birthday 🎈🤍 Bryce’s life changed mine forever. After his passing, Bryce and his family gave me the incredible gift of life through liver donation — something I will never stop being grateful for. Today, I’m remembering Bryce, honoring his legacy, and sending love to his family. Please join the balloon ceremony tonight at 6PM as we celebrate Bryce’s life and memory 🙌🏼 Happy Birthday Bryce 🕊️💙” Bernie Kosar posted on Instagram on May 8, 2025.

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Bernie Kosar recently shared an emotional tribute video honoring superfan Bryce Dunlap, whose liver donation gave him a second chance at life before Dunlap’s tragic passing. In another post, Kosar also shared photos and videos holding balloons in tribute to the young fan.

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In 2023, Kosar was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver. Within two years, his condition became critical after he suffered internal bleeding and urgently needed a transplant. It was 21-year-old Cleveland Browns fan Bryce Dunlap who became his donor.

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Dunlap suffered an anoxic brain injury, which ultimately led to his death. Dunlap was an organ donor, and his family chose to donate his liver to Kosar.

Kosar successfully underwent a liver transplant on November 17 and was discharged from University Hospitals a week later on November 24, just one day before his 62nd birthday.

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This is not the first time Kosar has honored him. While still recovering from transplant surgery, Kosar was unable to attend the Browns’ final home game of the 2025 season in person. Instead, he sent a video message that was played before the ceremony.

“Show your support to my hero, Bryce,” Kosar said. He then introduced Bryce’s mother, Kimberly Dunlap Kane.

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Kane walked onto the field at Huntington Bank Field ahead of Cleveland’s Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. She smashed a black and yellow Steelers-themed guitar before kickoff to fire up the crowd.

She also wore a jersey featuring Bernie’s number with her son’s name on the back.

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“There were tears,” Kane said. “So many tears. Cleveland’s been amazing; the support has been amazing; the Browns have been amazing.”

Since undergoing the transplant, Kosar has continued sharing regular health updates with fans on Instagram.

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Bernie Kosar Shares Health Update

Kosar underwent liver transplant surgery in November. In early December 2025, he was hospitalized with E. coli blood poisoning. In January 2026, he revealed that his body experienced a “small rejection” of the liver, which sent him back to the hospital once again. On May 3, 2026, Kosar shared an update with fans from his hospital bed but did not reveal many details.

“Went a little too hard, found my way back into the hospital. Let’s get this procedure over with and have a winning day,” Kosar said in the video posted on Instagram.

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After that, he has shared more updates with the fans. His most recent video was not just a health update. It also showed him spending time with his family, including his granddaughter.

“So grateful to be feeling better and spending time with my granddaughter after a few days in the hospital! To a happy, winning, healthy day! UMATTER!” Kosar posted on Instagram.

Earlier, he had also shared a video updating fans on his health while cheering for the Cleveland Cavaliers after they won their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

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“Great weekend from myself and the Cavs,” said Bernie Kosar on Instagram. “It’s not coming to an end for either one of us. Have a winning day and week. You matter.”

Kosar is currently following a strict recovery routine, and his body is slowly showing signs of progress. It has only been around six months since the liver transplant, so he still needs to be extremely careful with his health, especially after several recent hospital visits.

Despite dealing with several health issues, Bernie Kosar has stayed active by playing golf and attending sporting events. He also runs his wellness brand, Kosar Wellness. Life after football has not been easy for the former Cleveland Browns quarterback, but he continues to stay positive and spread his message to fans: “U matter.”