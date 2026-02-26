Best Landing Spots for Alabama QB Ty Simpson

January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_517 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_517 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Essentials Inside The Story Alabama QB Ty Simpson has emerged as a first-round prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft

Ty's athleticism and football IQ have made him a primary target for several teams

Los Angeles Rams is widely considered the perfect destination for the QB

Quarterback Ty Simpson has the chance to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Fernando Mendoza is the surefire QB1 of the draft; there’s no questioning that, but don’t look past Simpson.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In just one year as a starter, Simpson earned the trust of his playcallers at Alabama and was given freedom in the offense. The 23-year-old quarterback can make just about every NFL throw and can make plays with his legs when he needs to.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of Simpson’s promising traits and massive room for development have made him a recent hot commodity for QB-needy teams. But what teams are in the best position to draft Simpson?

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Miami Dolphins

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 22: New Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley leaves the room following the Miami Dolphins press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at Baptist Health Training Center in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 22 Miami Dolphins Press Conference EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2601022029

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel and are likely to be moving on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after six years. Miami also released plenty of veterans, most notably Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

At first glance, the Dolphins don’t seem like a great landing spot for Simpson. But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Jaylen Waddle has had flashes of WR1 production in Miami, and running back De’Von Achane has solidified himself as one of the most electric running backs in the NFL.

While the Dolphins opted to go with a defensive-minded head coach, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is a product of the very successful Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. Slowik was involved in the development of Brock Purdy and C.J. Stroud and would be a valuable asset in developing Simpson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simpson won’t have to start right away, either. Quinn Ewers did a solid job filling in for Tagovailoa while he was injured to end the 2025 season, and could control the offense until Simpson is ready.

Miami currently holds the 11th overall pick, and that feels too early to take Simpson right now, but a possible trade back or a rise from the Alabama quarterback could see him go in the first round to the Dolphins.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. New York Jets

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20251228_vtc_cb6_10316

It’s hard to say anyone would be a good fit with the New York Jets. But despite their continuous losing seasons and bad coaching, they don’t have a bad roster. Garrett Wilson has proved himself to be one of the top wideouts in the league, and the Jets have confirmed they’ll be retaining Breece Hall on the franchise tag if they can’t agree to a deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also plenty of talent on the Jets’ defense. With a defensive-minded head coach, there’s potential for New York to turn it around in 2026 if they land the right quarterback.

The elephant in the room is that the Jets haven’t been very good to their rookie quarterbacks in the past. Sam Darnold left and became a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks, and Zach Wilson never panned out.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York may not be the ideal landing spot for Simpson, but they have enough talent on offense, and he’ll likely get early playing time due to a lack of talent at quarterback.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Imago October 19, 2025 Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen in action during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game in Inglewood, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Inglewood United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251019_zma_c04_234 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

The Indianapolis Colts started the season 8-2 with Daniel Jones at quarterback in 2025. This is no knock to Jones; he is a solid NFL quarterback, but it was Shane Steichen‘s offensive playcalling that carried the load.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Simpson goes to the Colts, it would likely mean Jones and Indianapolis weren’t able to agree to a new deal. While the idea that the Colts are willing to use a $47 million franchise tag on Jones has floated, the Colts could just pivot and draft Simpson.

But for the Colts, acquiring Simpson would be a long shot. They traded away their first-round pick in the Sauce Gardner trade and won’t be picking until 47th overall. They could always trade up, but that would use more resources than ideal.

The Colts probably wouldn’t make Simpson the day one starter, and he’d enter camp in a quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson. But once he does finally get the keys to the offense, having an MVP candidate in Jonathan Taylor at running back is a lot of stress off a rookie quarterback’s back.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Imago Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t know who their quarterback will be in 2026. Aaron Rodgers is set to make a decision soon, but he’s at best a one-year plan anyway. If the Steelers don’t make a move for Tagovailoa or Kyler Murray, they are definitely in play for Simpson in the first round.

More than anything, the Steelers might be compelled to draft Simpson out of desperation. Knowing Rodgers, he could drag his retirement decision too long and leave Pittsburgh desperate for a quarterback when the draft rolls around.

But the Steelers aren’t a bad landing spot for the Alabama quarterback. He’ll likely get early playing time and have a solid WR1 in DK Metcalf. While the Steelers are a winning organization, no one expects them to be very competitive in 2026 after the departure of Mike Tomlin.

While Mike McCarthy is a good veteran head coach and has experience developing young quarterbacks, Simpson will get the luxury of starting games early in Pittsburgh without many expectations, just a focus on development.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 05: Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean Mcvay calls an timeout during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on January 05, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Seahawks at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105787

Realistically, any quarterback is the “best fit” for the Los Angeles Rams. They have a great roster with a potential Hall of Fame head coach. But the Rams could be a great spot for Simpson with the 29th overall pick, or the 61st overall pick if Simpson somehow falls.

Simpson wouldn’t be an immediate starter, and he shouldn’t be. Los Angeles is coming off a spectacular year under Matthew Stafford, who won the MVP trophy. Simpson could wait a year or two, similar to how Jordan Love did behindRodgers with the Green Bay Packers.

The Rams have a solid defense and young offensive weapons in Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. Despite everything Los Angeles has, the best for Simpson is sure to be head coach Sean McVay. The 10-year head coach has solidified his legacy as one of the best offensive playcallers in recent NFL history and rightfully earned a Super Bowl win.

If Simpson is lucky enough to find his way to the Rams, his career would likely have a better trajectory than if he landed with any other team in the NFL.