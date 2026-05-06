Best Landing Spots for Top Remaining NFL Free Agents: Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and More

The NFL Draft is over, which typically signals the end of player additions for most teams, but this year, there are still some really solid players available in free agency. We’ve already seen a handful of them scooped up after the draft, but there are still plenty of starters available on the open market.

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While most teams feel pretty good about the offseason they’ve put together, adding a cherry on top never hurt anybody, so today, I’m going through some of the best free agents still available and giving my best landing spot for each of them.

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WR Jauan Jennings

Imago January 11, 2026, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings 15 tries to break away from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean 33 after a catch during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 11, 2026. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20260111_faf_cs17_070 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

Best Landing Spot: Washington Commanders

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Jauan Jennings was one of the top receivers to hit the open market this offseason and was projected by some to make over $20 million per year. But, somewhat inexplicably, he remains unsigned after the draft, while a slew of other receivers received big contracts in the opening week of free agency.

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Jennings is 6-foot-3, 212 pounds and has 1,500+ yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He’s can be a really solid WR2 or a high-end WR3 for a lot of teams in the league, but I would love to see him in Washington.

The Washington Commanders have Terry McLaurin and Antonio Williams, but they’re both under 6 feet, and while Luke McCaffrey is 6-foot-2, he hasn’t proven he can be a consistent, every-down receiver like Jennings. Jayden Daniels with a trio of McLaurin, Williams and Jennings could be dangerous.

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WR Tyreek Hill

Imago SPORTS-FBN-COTE-COLUMN-FILEPIC-MI Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 on the field after the Buffalo Bills defeat the Dolphins in their NFL football game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 166603409W PHOTOxBYxALxDIAZx krtphotoslive960890

Best Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills

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Joe Brady has made a point of adding weapons to this offense, which is something Sean McDermott never really did outside of trading for Stefon Diggs. Brady brought in D.J. Moore and Skyler Bell, but if I were him, I’d also look to bring in Tyreek Hill.

Hill is a high-reward, low-risk signing. He’s not the receiver he once was, but he still has game-breaking speed, and that’s something this offense is lacking. I know Moore is a pretty good downfield threat, but when Hill is on the field, there’s no one in the league better at getting behind a defense and wreaking havoc.

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Josh Allen still has a lot of good years left in him, but right now, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t necessarily big threats in the AFC. If they’re going to win a Super Bowl, it feels like it has to be in the next 2-3 years, so I would give Josh Allen every possible advantage I could if I were Buffalo.

WR Deebo Smauel

Imago 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Regular Season: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Washington Commanders Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel 1 catching touchdown pass in second half during the NFL regular season game at Northwest Stadium in Landover Maryland on November 9, 2025. The Detroit Lions defeated the Washington Commanders 44-22 Jeff Scudder / Image of Landover Maryland United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x xJeffxScudderx JeffxScudderx iosphotos385295

Best Landing Spot: Los Angeles Chargers

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Deebo Samuel may not be the same gadget player he was back in San Francisco, but he had a really solid year in Washington where he totaled 800+ yards and six touchdowns. He proved he can still be a fun weapon for an offensive coordinator, and who could get more use out of him than someone like Mike McDaniel?

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McDaniel has been one of the brightest offensive minds in the league for some time now, even though Los Angeles filled addressed their wide receiver need in the draft with Brenen Thompson, he might not be fully ready to play a big role this season, so bringing in Samuel on a one-year deal to play that kind of a role would make sense.

The Chargers are kind of in the same boat with Justin Herbert as the Bills are with Josh Allen. Herbert still has plenty of good years ahead of him, but you’d hate to waste any of them, so if you have the chance to get someone like Samuel as your WR3 for cheap, you might as well pull the trigger.

WR Stefon Diggs

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 23: New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs 8 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 23, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 23 Patriots at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251123063

Best Landing Spot: Green Bay Packers

Stefon Diggs is the last wide receiver we’ll talk about on this list, but he’s one I have the mention. The former New England Patriots receiver has gone for 1,000+ yards in seven of the last eight seasons and can still be a very viable weapon for a lot of teams. I know there are some legal issues that are playing out right now, but on the field, he’s still a productive wide receiver.

I would love to see Stefon Diggs make his way to Green Bay and play for the Packers. Jordan Love has played his entire career with a bunch of WR2s, so he’s never had a talent like Diggs to work with. I know Diggs is on his way out, but he put up 1,000 yards a year ago and has far more proven production than anyone else on the Packers’ roster.

Matt LaFleur seems to love making Jordan Love’s life difficult by never giving him a true WR1, but he could finally do his quarterback a favor and bring in Diggs.

TE David Njoku

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Browns Vs Jets SEP 14 Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku 85 runs with the ball after the catch against the New York Jets defense during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, NJ. Christopher Szagola/Cal Media Credit Image: Christopher Szagola/Cal Sport Media East Rutherford New Jersey United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251109_zma_c04_463.jpg ChristopherxSzagolax csmphotothree442339

Best Landing Spot: Carolina Panthers

David Njoku is easily the best tight end still available in free agency. Has he lived up to the hype coming out of college as a first round pick? No. But he’s a very consistent tight end that you could probably buy low on given he’s missed some time in the last two seasons due to injury and is coming off a sub-300-yard season.

The landing spot that makes the most sense for Njoku is the Carolina Panthers. They’ve invested in building around Bryce Young, giving him Tet McMillan on the outside last year and selecting Monroe Freeling in the first round this year to protect him, but he needs a good tight end. Right now, his TE1 is Tommy Tremble, which quite frankly will not get the job done.

If the Panthers want to see what they have in Young before they decide whether or not to give him a $200 million extension, then they need to give him another weapon, and Njoku is clearly the best tight end still available.

OT Taylor Decker

Imago November 24, 2024: Detroit Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker 68 during pregame of NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20241124_zma_c04_448 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Best Landing Spot: Chicago Bears

Taylor Decker has been one of the best tackles in the league for a long, long time. He’s been the cornerstone of the Detroit Lions’ offensive line, but the two had a falling out this offseason, and he’s still sitting on the free agent market waiting to see where he’ll play in 2026.

It’s very rare that a true left tackle with Decker’s abilities hit the open market, but he is 32 years old, which probably turned some teams off of him early in free agency. But now that the draft has past and some teams missed out on that early tackle run, he’s going to have a market, and I’d like to see him in Chicago.

Ozzy Trapilo suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the playoffs and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season. Decker could sign a one-year deal and provide Caleb Williams with some much-needed blindside protection while Chicago looks to make a deep playoff run.

ED Joey Bosa

Imago November 30, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 30, 2025: Joey Bosa 97 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251130_zsa_a234_079 Copyright: xAMGx

Best Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

Joey Bosa hasn’t eclipsed the 10+ sack mark in four seasons, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have a pretty big market after the draft. Teams are always in search of veteran pass rushers, especially teams that believe they’re in the playoff hunt, and I would love to see him end up in Kansas City.

The Chiefs really needed pass rush help entering the draft, and they got it with R Mason Thomas in round two, but I’m not sure he’s ready to start as a rookie and give them 10+ sacks. He’s explosive and has a ton of upside, but he would benefit greatly from having someone like Bosa in the building with him.

The Chiefs wouldn’t need Bosa to play every snap and give them 10+ sacks, but if he can come in on passing downs and get six to eight sacks, that would be well worth the investment.

CB L’Jarius Sneed

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Best Landing Spot: Jacksonville Jaguars

L’Jarius Sneed is no longer the cornerback he used to be, but there are always teams searching for a veteran presence on the backend, and Sneed is easily one of the best corners still on the free agent market.

I think a very interesting landing spot for Sneed would be the Jacksonville Jaguars. I’m a big Montaric Brown fan, and if the Jags convert Travis Hunter to a (nearly) full-time cornerback, they could have a really solid 1-2 punch at corner. But they could still use a third, veteran option, and Sneed would fit in perfectly.

One of the reason the Jags were so good last year was because of their defense. They lost Devin Lloyd and didn’t bring anyone in to replace him, so they need to get better in other areas, and adding a veteran cornerback should help them out in the pass game.

CB Trevon Diggs

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Sep 10, 2023 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs 7 forces a fumble by New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins 18 during the second half at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20230910_tbs_cb6_350

Best Landing Spot: New York Jets

Trevon Diggs’ name has some stink to it right now. He’s had some bad injury luck the past few years, and even when he’s been on the field, he hasn’t played very well, but the New York Jets didn’t record a single interception in 2025, and Diggs used to be one of the best ball hawking corners in the NFL.

This would be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Jets. Diggs isn’t going to demand a big contract in free agency, so it wouldn’t cost them much and they could bring him in on a one-year deal and make him prove it in training camp. At his best, he can start and get you a few interceptions. At his worst, he’s cut before the season starts. Either way, at least they took a shot at improving their secondary before the season.