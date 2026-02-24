Best NFL Draft Team Classes of the Past Decade: Cowboys’ 2016, Jets’ 2022 and More

Essentials Inside The Story The 2017 New Orleans Saints draft class is one of the best from the past decade

NFL teams are built from the draft. Nail the draft, and you’ll be competing for years to come, or flunk the draft, and you’re facing major roster constraints.

While most teams’ draft classes come away with a couple of solid starters, it’s the teams that can find multiple Pro Bowlers down the board that turn into powerhouses. The 2012 Seattle Seahawks found Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, and Bruce Irvin all in the same class and found their way into a Super Bowl just one season later.

We haven’t seen many classes like this since, but which classes over the last decade best rival this legendary Seahawks draft class?

10. 2021 Detroit Lions

The 2021 Detroit Lions draft was the start of their turnaround. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell fell to them at seventh overall and has since become a three-time First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. Sewell is one of the best, if not the best, tackles in the league.

This draft would feature plenty of other Detroit starters, including Alim McNeill, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Derrick Barnes. Each player has developed into starters for either the Lions or other franchises, representing great value down the board.

But the steal of the draft for Detroit was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons and been named to three All-Pro teams. St. Brown has accumulated 6,252 receiving yards in his career, the second-most in the league over that span, behind only Ja’Marr Chase.

9. 2016 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ draft started with selecting defensive back Jalen Ramsey with the fifth overall pick. Ramsey is an eight-time Pro Bowler and has been named First-Team All-Pro three times.

The Jaguars then drafted Myles Jack in the second round. Jack has started 96 games in his career and earned a $57 million extension with Jacksonville in 2019.

Their third-round pick would be a Pro Bowler, with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The veteran defensive end has logged 70.5 sacks in his career and has had a couple of dominant seasons in the league.

The Jaguars wouldn’t carve out the draft with any big hits, with the most notable late-round selection being rotational defensive lineman Sheldon Day, who is still active, but only started four games in his career.

8. 2019 Tennessee Titans

Getty NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 15: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball after catching a pass during a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans defeated the Titans 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The 2019 Tennessee Titans draft class had major hits that slingshotted them to be competitive. The Titans started with Jeffery Simmons with the 19th overall pick. Simmons was a four-time Pro Bowler and has been named to three All-Pro teams.

Tennessee would turn to its offense in the second round, grabbing A.J. Brown. While Brown’s career was better with the Philadelphia Eagles rather than with the Titans, he was still a hit in the draft and has logged over 8,000 yards in his career, along with three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

Third-round pick Nate Davis has been a solid starter throughout his career and has started 65 games for Tennessee since being drafted. Amani Hooker has also been a quality starter, starting in 67 games since being drafted, and became the Titans’ full-time starter at safety. While D’Andre Walker didn’t work out for Tennessee, sixth-round pick David Long has started 50 games in his career.

7. 2020 Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

The 2020 Cincinnati Bengals draft started with an easy selection, Joe Burrow, first overall. Burrow is a three-time Pro Bowler and has finished as an MVP finalist twice. The veteran quarterback is easily the highlight of the draft, but Cincinnati found solid roster pieces down the board.

The Bengals started by snagging Pro Bowl wide receiver Tee Higgins. The former Clemson receiver has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the NFL and earned a four-year $115 million contract to be WR2 behind Chase.

Cincinnati also found multiple quality starters in this draft, grabbing linebacker Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither. They also drafted Khalid Kareem and Hakeem Adeniji, who have stayed as rotational players since leaving the Bengals.

6. 2022 New York Jets

The 2022 New York Jets class was an instant hit. They found the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year in the first round with Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, and even had a third first-round pick that they nailed in Jermaine Johnson.

Even the second round contained a hit on running back Breece Hall, who has logged 3,398 yards in his four seasons with New York.

Obviously, having four top-36 picks is a big advantage in their draft, but they found solid talent in the later rounds. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert has seen an increasing role and started 15 games with the Jets in 2025.

Fourth-round pick Max Mitchell has been a solid depth piece who has appeared in 45 games in his career and started in 17. Their final pick would come in the fourth round, with defensive tackle Michael Clemons, who has appeared as a strong rotational piece since entering the league.

5. 2016 Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs earn a spot on this list despite not having a first-round pick. It helps that their first selection was a six-time All-Pro in Chris Jones. The veteran defensive lineman had made the Pro Bowl in each of his last seven seasons.

After a couple of misses, the Chiefs would land another hit on safety Eric Murray. While never being named a Pro Bowler or any other significant awards, Murray has started a game every year since his second season and is a current starter on the Jaguars.

Their next selection would be wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who has built a nice career for himself throughout the league. Robinson started all 17 games in 2024 and is currently in the midst of a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

The big steal for Kansas City came in the fifth round. With the 165th overall pick, the Chiefs selected West Alabama wideout Tyreek Hill. The veteran receiver made it to eight straight Pro Bowls to start his career and was named First-Team All-Pro five times in his career.

4. 2016 Dallas Cowboys

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Cowboys vs Eagles Nov 05 November 5, 2023: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 works under pressure during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media Philadelphia PA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231105_zma_c04_694.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree209073

The Dallas Cowboys‘ 2016 draft class was the start of the turnaround for America’s team.

In the first round, the Cowboys selected Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott. The first-round running back spent nine seasons in the NFL, rushing for 9,130 yards and 74 touchdowns. Elliot was named to three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams, and even finished as an MVP finalist as a rookie.

Dallas took linebacker Jaylon Smith in the second round. Smith was a solid starter during his time in Dallas and was named to a Pro Bowl in 2019.

Maliek Collins was their third-round pick and is an active starter for the Cowboys.

After getting three hits, Dallas would finally miss on a pick before getting their best pick yet. With the 135th overall pick, the Cowboys selected Dak Prescott. The veteran quarterback has thrown for 35,989 yards and 243 touchdowns in his career, earning four Pro Bowls.

3. 2018 Indianapolis Colts

The 2018 Indianapolis Colts draft class was great. They found an All-Pro with their first selection, and ended the draft with another All-Pro.

The Colts selected Quenton Nelson with the sixth overall pick. Nelson has been a Pro Bowler since entering the league and has been named to six All-Pro teams.

It didn’t take long after Nelson for the Colts to hit again. In the second round, Indianapolis drafted linebacker Shaquille Leonard. Leonard was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and named to the All-Pro team in each of his first four seasons.

It was a good draft for the Colts’ offensive line, who found Braden Smith in the second round. Smith has been a starting tackle for Indianapolis since he was drafted.

The Colts’ final pick of the draft was linebacker Zaire Franklin. The former seventh-round pick took over as a starter in 2021 and has remained one since. In 2024, Franklin was named to his first Pro Bowl and to the Second-Team All-Pro team.

Other notable names from this draft include Nyheim Hines and Tyquan Lewis.

2. 2018 Baltimore Ravens

Any time you find a two-time MVP and your franchise quarterback in the draft, you leave feeling pretty good. But Lamar Jackson wasn’t the only star the Baltimore Ravens nailed in the 2018 draft.

The Ravens were going to nail this draft one way or another; they had 12 draft picks. But they came away with plenty of talent. Baltimore snagged Mark Andrews and Orlando Brown Jr. in the third round. Each player earned Pro Bowl honors and outplayed their third-round value.

The Ravens also found plenty of starters down the board. DeShon Elliot, Bradley Bozeman, and Zach Sieler are all still active and have started plenty of games in their careers.

There is a knock on the Ravens’ class, however. They used their first-round pick on tight end Hayden Hurst, who only played two seasons in Baltimore before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons. Despite this miss in the first round, the Ravens’ class was legendary for their franchise, and has led to their success over the years.

1. 2017 New Orleans Saints

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints Training Camp Jul 30, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara 41 looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. New Orleans LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250730_kdn_la1_142

The 2017 New Orleans Saints draft class is not just the best of the last decade, but rivals some of the greatest draft classes of all time.

The Saints started the draft by drafting cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The Ohio State cornerback is a four-time Pro Bowler and remained one of the top cornerbacks since he was drafted.

New Orleans would have another first-round pick, drafting Ryan Ramczyk from Wisconsin. Ramczyk was a three-time All-Pro and anchored the right side of the Saints’ offensive line from 2017 to 2023.

Alvin Kamara was also a part of this draft, getting taken in the third round. Kamara is a five-time Pro Bowler and was named to the Second-Team All-Pro twice.

The steal of the draft for the Saints was edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. New Orleans took Hendrickson with the 103rd pick, and he has logged a nice career. Marcus Williams, Alex Anzalone, and Al-Quadin Muhammad each have made strong careers for themselves, earning starting roles and multiple contracts.