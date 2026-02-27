Best Prospect Each NFC Playoff Team Should Draft

October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

The NFL is ever-changing, and to make it to the playoffs, you need to make the right moves in the draft.

But to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons is even harder. You have to consistently make the right decisions and keep your key players while adding new talent. While the Seattle Seahawks found their way to a Super Bowl win, six other NFC teams fell short.

So what do all these teams have to do to get over the hump and make their run at the Lombardi Trophy?

Seattle Seahawks: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

After coming off a Super Bowl win, the Seahawks are set to lose plenty of members from their secondary. Tariq Woolen, Josh Jobe, and Julian Love will all be hitting the free agency pool. While the Seahawks may bring some of these players back, it’s very unlikely they’ll be able pay them all.

One of the biggest risers in the draft has been safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. At 6-foot-2, 202 lbs, the Toledo safety has outstanding size and length. McNeil-Warren fits perfectly in Seattle’s zone-heavy defense. He has the versatility to play in the box and is a great run defender.

There are concerns over McNeil-Warren’s coverage ability and lack of speed over the top, but his ability to play at the line of scrimmage and inside the box makes him a promising prospect to help bolster Seattle’s already elite defense.

While McNeil-Warren has been growing in hype and could go earlier in the first round, the positional value of safety has dropped in recent seasons, making the Toledo safety a possibility for the Seahawks.

Chicago Bears: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

The Chicago Bears allowed 5.0 yards per carry during the 2025 season. They struggled to stop the run, finishing with the sixth-worst run defense, allowing 134.5 rushing yards per game.

It’s no surprise that the perfect fit for the Bears would be a run defender. Kayden McDonald had rare production for an interior defender, logging 17 run stops in 2025 alone. McDonald has good football instincts and sniffs out runs early.

While not a big pass rusher, the Ohio State defender commands double teams and is an incredible run stopper. McDonald is a high-motor defender and consistently fills gaps by utilizing his leverage.

Chicago’s defensive line needs plenty of additions. They lack a dominant pass rusher, but with the 25th overall draft pick, they should opt to go with one of the league’s top run defenders over picking from the remaining pass rushers.

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Imago October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

The Philadelphia Eagles could go in plenty of directions with the 23rd overall pick, but they need a cornerback and a wide receiver desperately.

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has lingering injury concerns and may fall in the draft. If he is there for the Eagles to pick, he should be the selection. Tyson has superstar traits and could be a great successor to A.J. Brown, who Philadelphia may be looking to move on from.

Tyson’s injury history is deep. He suffered a significant injury in each of the last three seasons in college, and teams could be hesitant to add him. But with an ideal NFL receiver size, at 6-foot-2, Tyson can play every spot at wide receiver and has impressive ball skills.

Carolina Panthers: LB Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

The Carolina Panthers need pass-rush help desperately. They only logged 30 total sacks in 2025, with rookie Nic Scourton leading the way with 5.

With the 19th overall pick, the Panthers would be in a prime position to select linebacker Cashius Howell. The Texas A&M linebacker recorded 15.5 sacks over the last two years and recorded 14 tackles for loss in 2025.

Howell has already developed multiple tricks so far in his college career. He possesses enough athleticism to keep up in the NFL and has impressive bend that helps him rush the passer. Howell has more development to go, but pairing the standout linebacker with a former teammate in Scourton makes him a great fit for the Panthers.

Los Angeles Rams: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The Los Angeles Rams made a great trade with the Atlanta Falcons in last year’s draft, granting them an additional first-round pick in 2026.

The Rams roster doesn’t have many desperate needs, but it’s become the consensus that they need to add to their secondary in the draft. Los Angeles will be losing most of their cornerback room to free agency, making the need a must.

Jermod McCoy is the clear best fit for the Rams. He has CB1 capabilities and the tools to succeed in the NFL. McCoy didn’t play in 2025 due to an injury and will be skipping workouts in the combine.

Despite this, NFL Draft experts still expect the Tennessee cornerback to go early in the first round. With the Rams having a big need for a playmaker in their secondary and the gracious Falcons awarding them the 13th overall pick, McCoy to Los Angeles will be a great fit.

San Francisco 49ers: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor is still a raw prospect. He has the tools, being 6-foot-7 and 366 lbs, to be an NFL tackle, but he won’t be an impact player right away.

The San Francisco 49ers make a lot of sense for Proctor. Trent Williams is in the last year of his deal and may retire after the season. Williams is an all-time great at tackle and could be a mentor for the Alabama tackle.

The 49ers love to run the football, and that’s where Proctor’s tape shines. He has a lot of room to grow as a pass protector, but Proctor could sit for a season under Williams and develop into San Francisco’s franchise tackle in the future.

Green Bay Packers: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

The Green Bay Packers don’t have a first-round pick in 2026 after the Micah Parsons trade, but that won’t stop them from finding a perfect fit.

Cornerback Keith Abney II has the flexibility to play on the boundary or in the slot. While he has length concerns, Abney has a strong, compact build that makes him a capable tackler. But it’s Abney’s coverage skills that make him the most attractive. He has good ball skills and contests it at its high point.

There are concerns about his vertical speed, and he can get grabby, but Abney could be a perfect fit to take over in the Packers’ defense.