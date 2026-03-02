Best Prospect Every AFC Playoff Team Should Draft: Kadyn Proctor, Denzel Boston & More

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Bills vs Patriots JAN 05 January 5, 2025: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts. MANDATORY CREDIT: Eric Canha/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media/Sipa USA Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Bills vs Patriots JAN 05 January 5, 2025: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts. MANDATORY CREDIT: Eric Canha/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media/Sipa USA Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

Essentials Inside The Story Playoff hopeful AFC teams forced into win-now draft decisions

Weak draft still offers immediate-impact fits across the conference

Offensive line and pass rush dominate early team priorities

Reloading to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season is one of the hardest things to do in the NFL. Teams are put in a position where they have to make decisions on key players and look towards the future in the draft.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite being seen as a weaker draft class, this class has its promising prospects. Which prospects will help each AFC team the most?

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Broncos: OT Kadyn Proctor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Denver Broncos were likely a Bo Nix injury away from competing in Super Bowl 60. Unluckily for Denver, Nix suffered a season-ending injury in the final minutes of their divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

With the combination of an elite defense and the assurance that Nix is their quarterback of the future, it’s time for the Broncos to go all in. But to go all in, the Broncos need to make sure they can keep their quarterback healthy.

Adding Alabama quarterback Kadyn Proctor sure up their offensive line and fills a need. At 6-foot-7, 366 lbs, Proctor possesses impressive size and length. He has plenty of room to grow as a pass protector, but he makes an immediate impact in run blocking.

ADVERTISEMENT

New England Patriots: EDGE Cashius Howell

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Auburn at Texas A&M Sep 27, 2025 College Station, Texas, USA Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell 9 defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20250927_FB_NCAA_AUBURN_TAMU_MLC_4088

Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell entered the combine with some bad news: his arm length measured the lowest since 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Howell’s tape speaks for itself. He logged 11.5 sacks in 2025, and his undersized arms were not a problem. But due to his lower measurements, Howell may fall in the draft, perfectly into the laps of the New England Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Vrabel has been open about the Patriots’ need for a pass rusher, and a highly productive answer in Howell makes an immediate impact on their defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Chris Johnson

Imago Credits: via X @scoutdnfl

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t have a first-round pick after trading up in 2025 for Travis Hunter. So their first pick will be late in the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite going cornerback with their first pick last year, we’re going cornerback again in 2026. The Jaguars will be losing Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome II to free agency, leaving plenty of room for depth and a need for a starter across Hunter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Johnson is a versatile defensive back who could play on the boundary and slot. He has good technique and smooth footwork. Johnson is also a disciplined defender and is rarely called for penalties. Johnson is one of the best day two defensive backs, and he finds a perfect fit in Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Caleb Lomu

The choice here could’ve been Ty Simpson, but the young quarterback wouldn’t be the best choice for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now. Pittsburgh has to sure up its offensive line before putting a young, inexperienced quarterback undercenter.

Utah tackle Caleb Lomu is the perfect fit to fill in for the Steelers. At 6-foot-6, the two-year starter has the NFL size of a starting tackle and is plenty athletic.

Lomu is a patient and disciplined blocker, but can get sloppy with his footwork. But his large frame and muscles make him a great candidate to be Pittsburgh’s first-round pick.

Houston Texans: OT Monroe Freeling

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl Notre Dame vs Georgia JAN 02 January 02, 2025: Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed 3 and Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling 57 b battle at the line of scrimmage during NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250102_zma_c04_223.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree340096.

The Houston Texans‘ offense was a mess in 2025. They were inconsistent, and their offensive line was a major concern.

A perfect fit for the Texans would be Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling. The Large 6-foot-7 tackle is a raw talent, with only 16 starts in his college career, but has shown enough promise to be a first-round pick.

Freeling is athletic, fluid, and excels as a pass protector. Obviously, with so few starts, Freeling has a lot of development to go. But that just makes the promising talent a little more exciting.

Buffalo Bills: WR Denzel Boston

Imago November 29, 2025: Washington Huskies Wide Receiver Denzel Boston 12 celebrates his second touchdown of the game during the 4th quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_388 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

The Bills desperately need to get help for Josh Allen. The best years of Allen’s career were with Stefon Diggs at receiver.

Washington receiver Denzel Boston is the perfect candidate for the Bills. He’ll likely be available around their range and has true capabilities to be a WR1 in the NFL.

At 6-foot-4, Boston doesn’t possess the athleticism you typically find in a star wideout, but he is a contested catch problem for defenders and always finds a way to create separation. Giving Allen a wideout who can make his own plays will surely boost their offense.

Los Angeles Chargers: G Olaivavega Loane

To no one’s surprise, the Los Angeles Chargers need to add offensive line.

The Chargers were tied for allowing the second-most sacks in the NFL in 2025, with 60. The Patriots are the closest playoff team, with 48.

Penn State guard Olaivavega Loane would be the perfect fit for the Chargers’ offensive line. With Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater set to come back from season ending injuries, another first-round offensive lineman would add to their talent.

Loane is a prototypical guard who excels as a run defender. While not as athletic as hoped, the Penn State guard will fit well in Los Angeles’s offensive line.